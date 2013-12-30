Advanced Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Microsoft Excel is a program that is useful across many industries and professions. In the first part of this guide, we took a look at the basic function shortcuts for both PCs and Macs. In this guide, we'll examine the more complicated functions and their shortcuts for users who need Excel for more advanced applications.

MORE: Basic Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Formatting data

Excel is useful in the organization of data, including dates, times, percentages and other numbers. In this section, learn shortcuts to better format the cells and their respective data.



WINDOWS

Ctrl + 1 Format cells dialog Ctrl + b

(or ctrl + 2) Apply / remove bold Ctrl + i

(or ctrl + 3) Apply / remove italic Ctrl + u

(or ctrl + 4) Apply / remove underline Ctrl + 5 Apply / remove strikethrough Ctrl + Shift + f Display the Format Cells with Fonts Tab active. Press tab 3x to get to font-size Alt + ' (apostrophe) Display the Style dialog box

Number Formats

Ctrl + Shift + $ Apply the Currency format with two decimal places Ctrl + Shift + ~ Apply the General number format Ctrl + Shift + % Apply the Percentage format with no decimal places Ctrl + Shift + # Apply the Date format with the day, month, and year Ctrl + Shift + @ Apply the Time format with the hour and minute, and indicate am or pm Ctrl + Shift + ! Apply the Number format with two decimal places, thousands separator, and minus sign (-) for negative values Ctrl + Shift + ^ Apply the Scientific number format with two decimal places F4 Repeat last formatting action: Apply previously applied Cell Formatting to a different Cell

Apply Borders to Cells

Ctrl + Shift + & Apply outline border from cell or selection Ctrl + Shift + _ (underscore) Remove outline borders from cell or selection Ctrl + 1, then Ctrl + Arrow Right/Arrow Left Access border menu in 'Format Cell' dialog. Once border was selected, it will show up directly on the next Ctrl + 1 Alt + t In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set top border Alt + b In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set bottom border Alt + l In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set left border Alt + r In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set right border Alt + d In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set diagonal and down border Alt + u In Cell Format in 'Border' Dialog Window, set diagonal and up border

Align Cells

Alt + h, ar Align Right Alt + h, ac Align Center Alt + h, al Align Left

MAC

⌘ (Command) + Shift + l Display the Style dialog box ⌘ + 1 Display the Format Cells dialog box Ctrl + Shift + ~ Apply the general number format Ctrl + Shift + $ Apply the currency format with two decimal places (negative numbers appear in red with parentheses) Ctrl + Shift + % Apply the percentage format with no decimal places Ctrl + Shift + ^ Apply the exponential number format with two decimal places Ctrl + Shift + # Apply the date format with the day, month, and year Ctrl + Shift + @ Apply the time format with the hour and minute, and indicate A.M. or P.M. Ctrl + Shift + ! Apply the number format with two decimal places, thousands separator, and minus sign (-) for negative values ⌘ + Option + 0 (zero) Apply the outline border around the selected cells ⌘ + Option + Arrow Right Add an outline border to the right of the selection ⌘ + Option + Arrow Left Add an outline border to the left of the selection ⌘ + Option + Arrow Up Add an outline border to the top of the selection ⌘ + Option + Arrow Down Add an outline border to the bottom of the selection ⌘ + Option + - Remove outline borders ⌘ + b Apply / remove bold ⌘ + i Apply / remove italic ⌘ + u Apply / remove underscoring ⌘ + Shift + x Apply / remove strikethrough Ctrl + 9 Hide rows Ctrl + Shift + ( Unhide rows Ctrl + 0 (zero) Hide columns Ctrl + Shift + ) Unhide columns ⌘ + Shift + w Add or remove the shadow font style ⌘ + Shift + d Add or remove the outline font style Ctrl + u Edit the active cell Esc Cancel an entry in the cell or the formula bar Delete Edit the active cell and then clear it, or delete the preceding character in the active cell as you edit the cell contents ⌘ + v Paste text into the active cell Return Complete a cell entry Ctrl + Shift + Return Enter a formula as an array formula Ctrl + a Display the Formula Builder after you type a valid function name in a formula

Creating and working with formulas

Excel spreadsheets are often used to crunch numbers. To do this, one must understand the basics of formulas. Whether calculating sums or averages, these shortcuts will help users be more efficient in formula creation and use.

WINDOWS

= Start a formula Alt + = Insert the AutoSum formula Shift + F3 Display the Insert Function dialog box Ctrl + a Display Formula Window after typing formula name Ctrl + Shift + a Insert Arguments in formula after typing formula name Shift + F3 Insert a function into a formula Ctrl + Shift + Enter Enter a formula as an array formula F4 After typing cell reference (e.g. =E3) makes reference absolute (=$E$4) F9 Calculate all worksheets in all open workbooks Shift + F9 Calculate the active worksheet Ctrl + Alt + F9 Calculate all worksheets in all open workbooks, regardless of whether they have changed since the last calculation Ctrl + Alt + Shift + F9 Recheck dependent formulas, and then calculates all cells in all open workbooks, including cells not marked as needing to be calculated Ctrl + Shift + u Toggle expand or collapse formula bar Ctrl + ` Toggle Show formula in cell instead of values

Names

Ctrl + F3 Define a name or dialog Ctrl + Shift + F3 Create names from row and column labels F3 Paste a defined name into a formula

MAC

Delete Edit the active cell and then clear it, or delete the preceding character in the active cell as you edit the cell contents Return Complete a cell entry Ctrl + Shift + Return Enter a formula as an array formula Esc Cancel an entry in the cell or formula bar Ctrl + a Display the Formula Builder after you type a valid function name in a formula ⌘ + k Insert a hyperlink Ctrl + u Edit the active cell and position the insertion point at the end of the line Shift + F3 Open the Formula Builder ⌘ + = Calculate all sheets in all open workbooks ⌘ + Shift + = Calculate the active sheet = Start a formula ⌘ + t Toggle the formula reference style between absolute, relative, and mixed ⌘ + Shift + t Insert the AutoSum formula Ctrl + ; (semicolon) Enter the date ⌘ + ; (semicolon) Enter the time Ctrl + Shift + " (quotation marks) Copy the value from the cell above the active cell into the cell or the formula bar Ctrl + ` (grave accent) Alternate between displaying cell values and displaying cell formulas Ctrl + ' (apostrophe) Copy a formula from the cell above the active cell into the cell or the formula bar Ctrl + Option + Arrow Down Display the AutoComplete list Ctrl + l Define a name

Working with data forms

Excel offers a built-in data entry form as an easy way to enter data into an Excel database. The form allows users to start new databases, add new records to existing databases, scroll through records, search for records and edit or delete individual records. The shortcuts below will enable the user to better work with data forms.

WINDOWS

Tab Move to the next field that can be edited Shift + Tab Move to the previous field that can be edited Enter Move to the first field in the next record Shift + Enter Move to the first field in the previous record Page Down Move to the same field 10 records forward Page Up Move to the same field 10 records back Ctrl + Page Down Move to a new record Ctrl + Page Up Move to the first record Home Move to the beginning of a field End Move to the end of a field

MAC