Top 10 Scientific Inventions: X-Ray Places First

The BBC reports that the London Science Museum asked 50,000 people to vote for the scientific development that they felt had had the most impact on society. The list of 10 inventions short listed for the award includes the most significant objects in science, engineering, technology and medicine, such as Penicillin, the Apollo 10 capsule and DNA double helix.
The top three spots were dominated by medicine, with the Apollo 10 capsule taking 4th place and the V2 rocket engine ticking in at number 5.
Check out the complete rankings below.
1st place - X-ray machines
2nd place - Penicillin
3rd place - DNA double helix
4th place - Apollo 10 capsule
5th place - V2 Rocket Engine
6th place - Stephenson's Rocket
7th place - Pilot ACE Computer
8th place - Steam Engine
9th place - Model T Ford
10th place - Electric Telegraph
Do you agree with the results or do you think another invention should have taken the top spot, or at least been included in the poll? Let us know in the comments below!
They have been around just over 20 years and look at the changes they made to our everyday life.
Also agree with the electric telegraph, without which we would not have had phone networks, without which we would not have had the bringer or por-, erm, the internet.
2. Electromagnet