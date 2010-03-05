Man Swallows USB Drive to Destroy Evidence

The Smoking Gun reports that Florin Necula was arrested on January 21 for allegedly placing card readers on ATMs in an attempt to skim information from the magnetic strips. Necula was apprehended with three co-conspirators and while in Secret Service custody, decided to swallow the flash drive they had confiscated from him.
According to a February 25 search warrant affidavit:
"After being arrested, Necula was taken to the USSS Offices to be questioned and processed. While there, he grabbed Subject Flash Drive 2, which had been on his person at the time of his arrest, and swallowed."
Already in quite a bit of trouble for the ATM scam, Necula now faces charges for obstruction of justice. However, his story doesn't end there. Necula didn't pass the USB drive in a timely manner. In fact, four days passed and there was no flash drive to speak of. Doctors decided that leaving the flash drive in there was not an option and surgery was scheduled.
TSG cites a source that says Necula eventually agreed to allow doctors at New York Downtown Hospital to remove the item and he is being held without bail at Queens jail.
all this would do would be to prolong the 'USSS' a little while considering you dont need the pcb or anything else but the flash modules, which are about actual size, give or take a few mm's. and even if you did break the actual flash module, they could still grab part of the data from the intact pieces.
depending on what information was on that flash drive, he might have been smart to try and destroy it. obstruction of justice might get him in trouble, but the information on that flash drive could have been a lot worse. we may never know :)