Report: Nintendo Struggling with Wii U Development

Nintendo proudly showed off its new Wii U console at E3 this year, but according to French site 01net, the Japanese gaming giant is actually struggling to get the console to work.
01net, believed to be quite reliable when it comes to Nintendo rumors, cites a source from within the company that says Nintendo rushed to complete the Wii U and, as a result, the hardware isn't up to the streaming and wireless functionalities that are fundamental to the console. According to 01net, Nintendo has already burned through three prototypes and is on its way to a fourth. Not only that, but developers are dealing with cable tethers between console and controller and are interrupted almost daily with software updates.
Nintendo may have revealed the Wii U at E3 this past June, but the console isn't expected until summer 2012. However, despite the fact that launch is almost a year away, 01net's source says the hardware problems mean that the Wii U's launch might have to be pushed to September. Nintendo has not yet commented on the report, nor has the company confirmed or denied reports of a delay for the Wii U. We'll keep you posted.
(via Kotaku)
I'm curious to see what developers come up with, but I don't expect much. IMO the Wii U's confusion with what it wants to be will only make the languishing 3rd-party development situation even worse.
Next year we will begin to see many new wireless video devices as Atom processors add another die shrink supposedly making them viable in the tablet market (Intel's word, not mine lol) which will have wireless display capability. As well as integration of this technology in laptops. The idea of the Wii having some implementation of this is not that far fetched.
My bet is that the real problem lies in the balance of cheap hardware doing relatively monumental tasks, and finding the balance between usefulness/customer experience, with getting every last speck of unnecessary plastic and metal out of the system to keep costs down.
Either way we are all tired of the same 3-4 first party games being re-hashed, and with no solid 3rd party games. Until they get that fixed I think many will stick with the good ol wii/xbox/PS