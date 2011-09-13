Report: Nintendo Struggling with Wii U Development

Nintendo proudly showed off its new Wii U console at E3 this year, but according to French site 01net, the Japanese gaming giant is actually struggling to get the console to work.

01net, believed to be quite reliable when it comes to Nintendo rumors, cites a source from within the company that says Nintendo rushed to complete the Wii U and, as a result, the hardware isn't up to the streaming and wireless functionalities that are fundamental to the console. According to 01net, Nintendo has already burned through three prototypes and is on its way to a fourth. Not only that, but developers are dealing with cable tethers between console and controller and are interrupted almost daily with software updates.

Nintendo may have revealed the Wii U at E3 this past June, but the console isn't expected until summer 2012. However, despite the fact that launch is almost a year away, 01net's source says the hardware problems mean that the Wii U's launch might have to be pushed to September. Nintendo has not yet commented on the report, nor has the company confirmed or denied reports of a delay for the Wii U. We'll keep you posted.