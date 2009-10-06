Trending

Google and Verizon Announce Android Partnership

Google and Verizon this morning announced a partnership that promised Android-powered phones on Verizon in the very near future.

With Android handsets popping up all over the place, Verizon Wireless customers were no doubt starting to feel a little left behind. Verizon and Google announced a joint press conference this morning and, while there were no fancy new products to oooh and aaah over, the two companies did promise us something in the next few weeks.

The agreement will see Verizon and Google co-develop several Android-based devices with the help of leading handset manufacturers.Verizon went on to promise that the agreement would come to fruition with devices (plural!) being launched in the next few weeks.

Any Verizon Wireless customers planning on ditching their current phone for an Android device as soon as they can? Let us know in the comments below!

  • ryanegeiger 06 October 2009 23:15
    Wonder how they will treat the OS (frontend), given their "everything must look like Verizon or die" attitude.
  • bfstev 07 October 2009 00:34
    wonder if itll run chrome OS
  • tayb 07 October 2009 00:47
    Hm. I wonder if Google has a special "Verizon" version of their OS that strips down most of the cool features so Verizon can have it's silly propriety tools plugged in there. Google, unlike Apple, probably has no problem selling Verizon a specific "Verizon version" of the Android OS. More sales are more sales.

    I dropped Verizon because of the way they handle headsets but if this is a true Android device that might be signaling a change in direction for the company. Rumor has it the Palm Pre is heading over to Verizon as well... when that happens I'll probably jump ship and head back over.
  • thbrett 07 October 2009 02:01
    Oh God Yes!!!... So sick of the crappy phones Verizon has, have had the same phone for 4 years because they did not have anything worth getting.
  • 07 October 2009 03:04
    If they don't lock out out the cool features and cripple it like Verizon normally does, I will definitely upgrade.
  • nerdherd 07 October 2009 04:50
    I've heard rumors elsewhere that three different Andriod phones will be hitting Verizon this year. The Omnia 2 looks amazing, but I've always been a fan of Google stuff so maybe I'll have to wait and see what happens. I haven't tried Android personally yet, but online reviews look pretty dang cool.
  • nachowarrior 07 October 2009 09:04
    i got a new phone, but it was free... i'll be selling it soon, it's in near mint condition, has like 2 weeks use on it if that. :-p
  • mcshasta 07 October 2009 19:17
    My contract ends in a few weeks. What a coincidence?! Just hope they aren't too pricey.
  • Hitokage 07 October 2009 22:44
    I'm actually already planning to get one of their new Android phones, it'd be awesome to see an open-source-ish (ish being hopeful for Verizon) OS on a Verizon phone.

    I'll miss my LG Voyager though.
