Concept Skyscraper Makes its Own Power, Water

The so-called Evolving Skyscraper seeks to distance itself from contemporary counterparts not only by its weird shape, but through its energy-generating structures as well. The concept building throws symmetry out of the window, looking like an organic spire that someone forgot to complete. This sort of unconventional design is referred to as "structural geodesics", but either way, it looks futuristic.
Distributed throughout the skyscraper's "intelligent" skin are rain water collection systems, solar cells, and wind turbines. With such an unorthodox shape, laying out these alternative power sources on the building shouldn't be too difficult.
Designer Vahan Misakyan wants to see his creation take up space on Yerevan, Armenia cityline.
Yes... it will recycle and purify the "liquid product" and send it back to the water fountain for drinking! lol
As far as the building I think it looks freaking awesome. They should diffently build it.
HAHAHAHAHAhhhaaaaaaaaa i was thinking more along the lines of the wraith or regressives maybe even some birdmen..but hey zerglings work too!
Outside the building would be mostly beautiful park lands well taken care of and made for the enjoyment for the inhabitants. Everything beyond that point will simply be left to nature with the exception of perhaps some roads. (Transportation at this point should also be with renewable energy sources and be air vehicles)
I guess this building is perhaps the first step into that direction. I wonder if the creator of this building shares the same vision of the future as me.
Where tall buildings etc sway a little in the wind, I'd be surprised if they couldn't use that somehow to generate power. There's already some manner of damping I think, so generating electricity could be a nice side-effect.