Concept Skyscraper Makes its Own Power, Water

The so-called Evolving Skyscraper seeks to distance itself from contemporary counterparts not only by its weird shape, but through its energy-generating structures as well. The concept building throws symmetry out of the window, looking like an organic spire that someone forgot to complete. This sort of unconventional design is referred to as "structural geodesics", but either way, it looks futuristic.

Distributed throughout the skyscraper's "intelligent" skin are rain water collection systems, solar cells, and wind turbines. With such an unorthodox shape, laying out these alternative power sources on the building shouldn't be too difficult.

Designer Vahan Misakyan wants to see his creation take up space on Yerevan, Armenia cityline.

Structural Geodesics / Skyscraper in Armenia