Samsung Galaxy Note 20 unveiled: What we like, what we don't

If you’ve been following the news and rumors leading up to Samsung’s upcoming next-generation phablet, you’ve likely heard much about the state-of-the-art, $1,299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But it’s easy to forget that the Note 20 Ultra isn’t the only path to a big screen Samsung handset with a stylus in 2020 — there’s also the regular, $999 Galaxy Note 20 to consider.

The Galaxy Note 20 is admittedly easy to overlook because it’s so different from its larger, pricier and fancier sibling. The regular Note 20 has a 6.7-inch display that lacks the Ultra’s trick refresh rate; it doesn’t have Samsung’s crown jewel 108-megapixel main camera sensor, and it even forgoes a glass back for a predominantly plastic design.

You’ll clearly save a sizable chunk of cash by opting for the regular Note 20 over the top-of-the-line model, but you stand to lose a number of features in exchange. Read on for a deeper dive into Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Note 20 experience.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 costs $999 and comes in one configuration with 128GB of storage, no microSD expandability and 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green and Mystic Bronze, with the last of the three being the only common color between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Wireless carriers and retailers have started posting Galaxy Note 20 deals as pre-orders begin August 6; the phone ships on August 21. You can find the best deals in our guide on how to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20.

It’s worth pointing out that if you want more than 128GB of storage, whether that’s built-in capacity or through a memory card, you must upgrade to the Note 20 Ultra. It’s just one of the ways in which the regular Note 20 pales in comparison to the pricier version.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Specs

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price $999 $1,299 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (FHD; 60Hz) 6.9-inch AMOLED (QHD; 120Hz) CPU Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 512GB microSD Slot? No Yes Rear camera 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/1.8); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) 108MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (ƒ/3.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) Front camera 10MP (ƒ/2.2) 10MP (ƒ/2.2) Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 25W wired; 15W wireless 25W wired; 15W wireless OS Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Colors Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Size 6.36 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches 6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches Weight 6.84 ounces 7.33 ounces

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Design

You don’t often see $999 flagship phones with plastic bodies, but Samsung has decided to buck tradition and eschew metal and glass from the smaller Galaxy Note 20. While the Note 20 Ultra enjoys the finest materials modern handsets have to offer, the regular variant employs a "specially reinforced polycarbonate material" on the back. According to Samsung, this material delivers similar durability to glass, while helping the device achieve its lower price point compared to the Note 20 Ultra.

Those who follow Samsung's phones closely will note that, in the past, the house of Galaxy has used the term "glastic" to describe its specially-formulated plastic intended to look and feel like glass. Glastic is commonly used on the company’s midrange Galaxy A series phones and, at least with respect to those products, there was nothing appreciably unique or better about glastic compared to regular-old plastic. Hopefully, the Note 20 is different.

Otherwise, the regular Note 20 pretty much just looks like a watered-down take on the Note 20 Ultra, with its flatter display, slightly thicker bezels and more rounded rear camera housing. I actually like the look of the camera stack on the back of the Note 20 Ultra — sure, it’s very large — but it is a pretty impressive set of sensors and optics, and it deserves having some attention drawn to it. The regular Note 20, evidently, has received none of that love and care, resulting in a decidedly more ordinary looking and forgettable premium phone.

Still, the smaller, cheaper Note 20 is rated IP68 water resistant just like its pricier sibling and supports wireless charging — so at least no corners were cut underneath the polycarbonate.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Display

Much has been made of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s sophisticated 120Hz, quad-HD 6.9-inch display. The panel in the Ultra benefits from LTPO technology, allowing its refresh rate to adjust dynamically, based on what’s on screen. Samsung tells us that if you’re watching a movie on the Note 20 Ultra’s screen, the refresh rate of the panel will ramp down to 24Hz, to match the framerate of the content, thus saving battery life. Select games, unsurprisingly, will allow for full 120Hz performance.

Absolutely none of this applies to the cheaper Galaxy Note 20, which has but a conventional 60Hz, 6.7-inch full-HD panel that is technically worse than what you get on any of the three Galaxy S20 models in terms of both refresh rate and resolution. That’s too bad, because the Note 20 Ultra’s LTPO tech is legitimately innovative, and could really help the device last longer on a charge if it’s everything it’s cracked up to be — but it’s not a part of the regular Note 20’s bag of tricks.

Thankfully, the screen on the Note 20 is at least a bit more responsive to S Pen actions than the Galaxy Note 10’s — though that, too, is an area where the Note 20 Ultra is superior. Samsung has shortened latency when using the stylus to 26ms, which is a 40% improvement compared to last year’s Note devices. The Note 20 Ultra, however, brings that down even further to a barely-perceptible 8ms.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Camera

The Galaxy Note 20’s camera system is identical, at least in terms of specs and hardware, to what’s inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. That means buyers get a primary 12-MP camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture alongside a 64-MP telephoto that doesn’t actually employ any optical zoom advantage compared to the main lens — it simply relies on sensor cropping to deliver 3x lossless magnification. The last optic is a 12-MP ultrawide one, and on the front, buyers get the same 10-MP selfie cameras as in the Note 20 Ultra.

Forgive us for being somewhat underwhelmed about the regular Note 20’s trio of lenses before we’ve had a chance to try the cameras at some pictures. While the cameras in the S20 range are good, they lack the software finesse of Apple’s and Google’s imaging systems. We hope Samsung has tweaked some things under the hood to get more out of the Note 20’s equipment.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Performance

Credit where it’s due, Samsung has incorporated the best Qualcomm has to offer in both of its Note 20 models: the Snapdragon 865 Plus. This is the fastest CPU in Android phones this year, and the only other device that currently has it is Asus’ ROG Phone III, which is geared for gaming. That silicon is paired with 8GB of RAM for the regular Note 20; the Ultra gets 12GB.

The regular Snapdragon 865 is of course no slouch, having debuted in the Galaxy S20 line earlier this year before making its way to newer flagships, like the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the Plus edition is just a little bit better, with a 10% faster peak clock speed and 10% faster graphics rendering.

Still, the 865 Plus likely won’t be quite powerful enough to outshine Apple’s A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11 series when we get a chance to benchmark the new Galaxy Notes, and that’s before we get to whatever Cupertino is cooking up for the A14 Bionic in the upcoming iPhone 12 range. The ROG Phone III, which, as we said, uses the very same chip as the Note 20, totaled 3,393 points in the system-wide Geekbench 5 benchmark. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro achieved 3,509, even though Apple’s device has just a quarter of the RAM of Asus’ gaming phone, and half the RAM of the standard Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Battery life and charging

Inside the Galaxy Note 20 is a 4,300-mAh battery armed with 25-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging. That’s a good sight more than last year’s Note 10, which featured just a 3,500-mAh battery and, as a consequence of its big 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, lasted just 9 hours and 25 minutes in our custom battery test. Here’s hoping the Note 20 will fare better when we test it.

That 4,300-mAh battery will be taxed with 5G connectivity across both sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave networks. Both consume more energy than LTE — especially millimeter wave — so we’re crossing our fingers that the Note 20 doesn’t feel desperate for more juice in day-to-day use.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: S Pen and special features

The Galaxy Note line’s S Pen stylus is, of course, its hallmark accessory. And with the Note 20, Samsung’s made a few useful improvements. The company says handwriting-to-text conversion is more accurate than ever before, which is sure to please the Note faithful. Additionally, the Note 20 includes five new S Pen navigation gestures that take the form of directional strokes that will send you to your home screen, or back, or to the recent apps page and so forth.

Samsung has also expanded its Notes app to sync across all your devices, including your PC, Mac or tablet. And the company has also deepened its relationship with Microsoft to allow seamless syncing with OneNote and Outlook, as well as support for cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

One of Samsung’s more clever additions to the Note 20’s repertoire is the ability to append audio annotations to typed or written notes. Say you’re a student, and you want to include a recording of a lecture synced up with notes you’ve jotted down. You can highlight the pertinent words and attach a recording of your instructor’s voice so that, when tapped on, you’ll hear exactly what was being said at the moment you created that line. It’s a wonderfully simple addition we suspect avid note-takers are going to get quite a lot of mileage out of.

The software tweaks continue. Samsung’s DeX mode, which allows you to extend your phone’s display to an external monitor or TV, now supports Miracast for wireless use. That means you don’t even need a USB-C-to-HDMI cable, or one of Samsung’s fancy (and expensive) DeX docks to enjoy a pseudo-desktop class experience anywhere.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Outlook

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 appears to be yet another strong phablet from Samsung, with more than enough power for the kinds of productivity-minded users who will flock to it, and certainly a robust set of features. The problem is that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra exists, and that its impressive set of features make the regular Note 20 feel underwhelming.

We can’t pass judgment on the standard Note 20 until we’ve gotten it in for review. But with the Note 20 Ultra leaps and bounds more compelling than the entry-level model in a number of key ways — from its design, to its display, to its camera, even down to the amount of storage you get — it’s hard to really look forward to the 6.7-inch version. In fact, the cheaper Note doesn’t even seem to be all that special a value compared to similarly-specced rival devices.

That said, if Samsung can deliver a software experience on the Note 20 that transcends the hardware, it’s quite possible many of those perceived shortcomings won’t matter — and that this will be a phablet truly better than the sum of its parts. Stay tuned for our full review of the Galaxy Note 20.