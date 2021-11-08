Omega J8006HDS: Specs Type: Masticating (horizontal)

Size: 14.5 x 6.5 x 15.5 inches

Weight: 13 lbs

Capacity: 37oz juice container

Controls: On/Off/Reverse switch

Power: 200 Watts

Accessories: Juice container, pulp container, cleaning brush, blank cone for other uses

Juice comes in all kinds of flavors, but for many people the best juice is green juice. If the ability to process leafy greens and other tough vegetables is a priority for you, then the Omega J8006HDS is a great choice. It shared the top spot for juice yield when juicing apple, kale and celery, yet is available for nearly half the price of its scoring counterpart, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer.

It also offers the longest warranty of any juicer we’ve tested, with 15 years of protection — making its price tag particularly appealing. Unfortunately, this masticating juicer is less reliable when processing other types of fruit and veg, with consistently lower yields despite producing very dry pulp. But, the machine is sturdy, compact and very quiet at just 71.7 db. Clean-up is fairly simple, thanks to the absence of any mesh strainers, and customers will appreciate its ability to make nut butters, pasta, sorbet and more.

Omega J8006HDS review: Price and availability

The Omega J8006HDS is available for $299.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $320.00 at Amazon . It is available in chrome or white.

Omega J8006HDS review: Design

As a horizontal masticating juicer, the Omega J8006HDS has a rounded, compact body and a height of 15.5 inches. Although the length of the juicer extends to 14.5 inches, both juice and pulp containers slot underneath to conserve space, making it a good option for countertops with low-hanging overhead cabinets. The body stands on four sturdy feet to ensure stability, while the power cord can wrap around the base for maximized space efficiency.

(Image credit: Omega)

The Omega J8006HDS juicer is available in either chrome or white. It features a black transparent food chute, which is one of the smallest we’ve seen — produce will need to be prepared more thoroughly in order to fit. The masticating design ensures a quiet run volume of just 71.7 dB, while the reverse setting helps when it needs unclogging. This is a very inoffensive-looking machine, with several useful design features to make storage and assembly more convenient.

Omega J8006HDS review: Juicing performance

The Omega J8006HDS shines when it’s juicing leafy greens, as demonstrated on an apple, kale and celery recipe. With strategic use of the reverse function, we were able to extract an incredible juice yield of 79% — the joint highest of any juicer we tested. As leafy greens are usually the most challenging produce to juice, this success should impress green juice drinkers. Unfortunately, the Omega J8006HDS was unable to replicate this yield with any of the other recipes we tried.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When juicing a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe, as well as a pineapple, mango and orange juice, the Omega J8006HDS produced a joint-lowest juice yield of just 59% and 54% respectively. Against a tougher carrot, ginger and lemon recipe, the juice yield was still a disappointing 40%. It is unclear exactly why these yields were so low; the juicer seemed to have no trouble with denser materials and the pulp was quite dry at the end. It did manage to juice oranges at a better rate, with 54% juice yield — firmly in the middle of the pack.

Omega J8006HDS review: Ease of use and cleaning

Thanks to its masticating design, the Omega J8006HDS is free of any frustrating mesh trainers and is therefore naturally easier to clean than many centrifugal styles. While the juicer does come with a few extra components, which enable it to make different kinds of foods, it is still simple to assemble and use.

(Image credit: Omega)

Due to the smaller size of the feed chute, there is more prep time required for any produce before it can be juiced; it will also likely require more use of the pusher, included in the package. However, the useful reverse function ensures no clogging, for a pain-free experience.

Omega J8006HDS review: Verdict

The Omega J8006HDS is an interesting juicer, with quite extreme variations in performance. Anyone who loves green juice would be smart to choose this model; the only comparable juice yield came from our winning overall juicer, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, which is $140 more expensive.

Other customers might be frustrated by the less successful juice yields when used on other fruit and vegetables, especially due to the price and masticating design — many cheaper centrifugal options performed better on softer fruits. However, this quiet, compact machine will easily fit into most kitchens and with a 15 year warranty, the price tag immediately becomes more reasonable.