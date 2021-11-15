A decent pair of true wireless earbuds for the price, the Ausounds AU-Stream do most things fairly well, without troubling more expensive buds.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds: specs Colors: white, grey, red, gold

Battery life (rated): 6 hours music playback/20 hours (with charging case)

Size: 1.75 x 1 x 0.4 inches (per bud)

Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds are the company’s mid-price offering. They’re less than half the price of the AU-Steam active noise cancelling model, and more than $100 cheaper than the hybrid noise cancelling model. While you shouldn’t expect all of the bells and whistles at this price point, this is a pretty decent pair of earbuds.

Although they didn’t make the list of our best wireless earbuds or our best cheap wireless earbuds (because our testers have exacting standards), you should still take a look at them. The earbuds are comfortable, lightweight, and good-looking, and also have a ton of useful features.

For instance, they connect easily and seamlessly, support wired and wireless charging, and are sweat-resistant. Keep reading to find out what’s to like — and not like — about this set of earbuds in our full Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Availability and price

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds are available on Amazon for $53.50, and on the Ausounds website for $69.95. B&H Photo currently has the white earbuds on sale for $34.95. However, the website is selling the other colors (gold, gray, and red) for just $29.95.

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds (model # AUS101) are not as commonly available as other Ausounds models. For example, they’re out of stock at Walmart and Best Buy right now, although both retailers carry the much more expensive AU-Stream Hybrid Noise Cancelling Earbuds. (The AU-Steam True Wireless Earbuds are actually a lighter version of the ANC model, sans noise cancellation.)

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: What’s in the box?

The box includes the earbuds and rapid wireless charging case. There are three pairs of ear tips, one each in small, medium, and large sizes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The box also contains a USB-C cable, quick start guide, user manual, and warranty card.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Design

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds are lightweight and attractive, as is the supplied charging case. The case is also magnetic, to ensure the earbuds don’t fall out, but while that’s great in theory, it meant I struggled to get them out of the case, every single time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

They’re IPX5 waterproof rating isn’t high enough that you can go swimming in them, but there’s no need to worry that a bit of sweat, or even a sustained spray of low-pressure water, will damage them.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Comfort and fit

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds have three sets of ear tips (small, medium, and large), to provide a more comfortable fit. For the first 10 or 15 minutes, I found myself sometimes checking to be sure they were securely in my ear. I suppose that was the “breaking in” period because after that, I never felt the need to check them again. They were also pretty comfortable; not so much that you’ll forget they’re in your ears, but enough that you can wear them for an extended period of time without any discomfort.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Controls

It’s super-easy to pair the Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds: all you have to do is open the case and take them out and they’ll connect automatically, so long as you’re within 33 feet. Accessing the AI voice assistant is just as easy, with three taps on either earbud enough to initiate the microphones.

(Image credit: Ausounds)

When I was only using one earbud, the dual-switch technology had the ability to determine which earbud was being used (versus which one was charging), and it automatically directed all audio activity to the active earbud. However, this didn’t happen often since I’m a two-earbuds-type of person.

In general, the touch controls are light and responsive. A single tap on either ear plays or pauses music or answered calls, while a long press will hang up or ignore calls. A double tap on the left ear plays the previous song, while tapping the right ear plays the next song. Finally, a long press either increases or decreases the volume.

I’m accustomed to earbuds with companion apps that allow me to adjust settings, etc., and this was one feature that I missed having while testing these earbuds.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Battery life/charging

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds have an impressive battery life. You’ll get 6 hours of battery life when playing music, while the earbuds have a total battery life of 20 hours. Charging is also fairly swift: the wireless charging case can fully juice them up in 1.5 hours.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Audio quality

The Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds offer decent audio quality for the price, but they won’t compete with more expensive models I’ve tested such as the Master & Dynamic MW08, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Powerbeats Pro, and Bowers & Wilkins P15. Wearing those earbuds makes me feel like I’m in the studio or at a concert, but I didn’t get that level of immersion here.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But don’t dismiss them out of hand. The earbuds have a titanium driver and a frequency range of 20Hz – 20kHz and in my testing handled the songs I played reasonably well. There was a slight bit of static with Just Like You Imagined by Nine Inch Nails (admittedly, there’s static in the song and I wanted to see how the earbuds would handle it). There was also some static when I played Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. However, both Someone to Watch Over Me by Sarah Vaughn and Skyfall by Adele sounded much clearer.

(Image credit: Ausounds)

The dual microphones are designed to produce clear calls and while it’s not the best audio you’ll ever get with earbuds, I would again consider the results to be decent. I could hear the parties that I called and they could hear me, though the sound wasn’t crystal clear. And at this price point, that’s to be expected. Although the earbuds don’t have active noise cancelling, they do have call noise reduction (ENC), which reduces, rather than removes, ambient noise.

Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a basic pair of earbuds with an impressive battery life, I recommend the Ausounds AU-Stream True Wireless Earbuds — especially if you can find them at a further reduced price. However, if you want a more immersive sound experience, you may need to shell out a bit more for some higher-end earbuds.