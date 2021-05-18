This Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck can be yours for much, much less than a Bitcoin

Most of us can’t afford a Tesla Cybertruck. That’s disappointing, because who wouldn’t want to drive around in the world’s first angry triangle car? But there is a solution, thanks to tiny toy car manufacturer Hot Wheels.

If you missed this the first time around, back at the start of last year Mattel announced that it was creating a remote control Cybertruck that came with its own smashed windows — a tribute to that meme-worthy launch event — that cost $399. It was delayed at the end of 2020 and is now expected to arrive in May this year.

There’s now a second model though, which will be available on mattelcreations.com for just $100 and will include the Cyberquad which you can pop in the truck bed, just like Elon did when Cybertruck debuted. The quad isn’t powered or controllable, but it’s a nifty little prop to go along with the main event.

The 1:10 model Cybertruck will go on sale this Friday and, like the original version, will be strictly limited in number. It’s able to move at around 12mph, which is roughly half as quick as the first version, and it will lack the removable shell of the original too. There’s even a fancy controller that’s inspired by the Cybertruck’s wheel, which is a fantastic piece of detail.

Cnet's Bridget Carey was able to get hands-on with not only the new $100 Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck, but also its much more expensive limited edition. Unfortunately, the toy version isn't as rugged as the real stainless steel version.

If you’re hoping to try and buy one, good luck. Sales will open Friday May 21 and you should get delivery in mid-September, all being well. Delivery of the real Cybertruck is much less certain. It will be produced entirely in Tesla’s new Texas facility, which isn’t ready yet. So it could be well over a year before those cars start to ship.