This Google Pixel 6 case just stole one of the iPhone 13's best features

Thanks to a series of new third-party accessories, Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can now take advantage of MagSafe accessories.

The MagSafe compatibility for Moment’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases was first noticed by MKBHD Studio researcher David Imel. He took to Twitter to show off how some of his iPhone accessories were working just fine while using Moment’s Pixel 6 cases.

MagSafe is a proprietary magnetic technology initially made for MacBook charging cables, but it has since been built directly into every iPhone since Apple launched the iPhone 12. The magnets inside the phone surround the internal charging coils, allowing the device to securely snap into place and use any MagSafe compatible accessories.

So Moment Pixel 6 cases work with MagSafe. You can charge your phone, use the wallet, other accessories.This is hilarious but also amazing. pic.twitter.com/sYuzfXsQ3IOctober 20, 2021 See more

Moment has branded its proprietary magnet array as (M)Force, promising it will work fine with “most MagSafe compatible accessories,” which includes such options as wallets, sleeves, and chargers. Additionally, it will even work fine with Moment’s own mounts for cars and motorcycles.

As Imel points out in his video, the Pixel 6 clearly clicks into place and charges when sticking the phone to the MagSafe charger. Unfortunately, he didn’t go into detail about whether the phone would be able to gain the full 15W charging power that the iPhone lineup manages to pull.

If you’re an Android user picking up a Pixel 6, this news might be pretty exciting, of course. Given how diligently Apple works to keep its ecosystem walled off, however, the company certainly can’t be too excited about the news that their technology is being rebranded for use in Android cases. Granted, any increased sales of accessories can’t be a bad thing.

Moment’s new cases will run you $49.99 for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. They only come in black for now, though the company’s iPhone cases are offered in a large variety of colors. So, with enough interest in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases, it’s possible they could release new color options in the future.