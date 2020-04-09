Samsung's AirPods Pro killers may cost $100 less with noise cancelling

Samsung's rumored bean-like earbuds is coming for AirPods Pro. The upcoming wireless headphones will reportedly feature active noise cancellation and an 11-hour battery life, for about $100 less than Apple's premium pair.

According to a report out of South Korea, where Samsung is headquartered, the next generation of Galaxy Buds is positioned to offer active noise cancellation and be cost less than $150.

Everything we know about AirPods X

These are the best wireless earbuds right now

SamMobile says the buds could launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Samsung's next Unpacked keynote, which will likely take place online towards the tail-end of summer.

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Buds Plus in February with the Galaxy S20 lineup, and while the pair made our list of the best wireless earbuds, we noted no active noise cancellation as a con.

Although the AirPods Pro offer ANC, the $250 price tag is rather high. If Samsung can make a pair of $150 earbuds that sound as great as the Buds Plus and block outside sound as well as AirPods, Apple could be dethroned in the earbuds market.

That is, if people are ready to wear beans in their ears.

Renders from WinFuture, revealed the legume-like buds from several angles. If the design proves accurate, it seems the beans fit flush inside one's ear without the aid of silicon ear tips. The form factor is certainly more low profile than the current stemmed AirPods offerings.

If you don't want to wait until August (or later, given rise in tech delays,) check out our ongoing coverage of the best AirPods deals to get a pair of Apple's buds for less.