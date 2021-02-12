Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 just leaked — here's what to expect

Android tablets are less prevalent now than years prior, meaning that Apple has effectively won the tablet game with its iPad. But that hasn't stopped Samsung from continuing its own tablets, with the most recent one being the Galaxy Tab S7. We reviewed that one and called it "the best iPad Pro rival."

But Samsung isn't content to rest on its laurels. The successor to the Tab S7 is coming, and the company might've already spilled its beans.

Spotted by SamMobile, Samsung Ireland posted an entry for "Galaxy Tab S8 Enterprise Edition." The site doesn't list too much else, other than that the tablet will have a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 1TB. It will also have a nano-SIM slot, so it might come in LTE/5G versions, too.

However, we don't know if Samsung made a typo or not. That list doesn't include the Galaxy Tab S7 Enterprise Edition, so some poor Samsung employee might have made a simple mistake. Regardless, we're pretty sure the tablet is coming this year and it's not too early for Samsung to start preparing for it.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Rumors point to the top-tier Android tablet running appropriate specs, including a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage, and a 120Hz display. These rumors also suggest that the tablet will sport 25W fast charging. However, these appear to be more like educated guesses, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility.

We expect to hear more from Samsung about the Galaxy Tab S8 later this summer.