Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date, price, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is reportedly on the way with a bunch of upgrades. The Android tablet market is a lot less competitive these days, but nevertheless, Samsung is still churning out the best competitors to the Apple iPad.

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus last fall, our attention is now turning to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The best tablets you can buy now

iPad Pro 2021: Release date, price, specs and leaks

Though it has not been officially announced yet, via SamMobile we’ve learned that Samsung may have in fact leaked the existence of the Galaxy Tab S8 itself. It’s a fairly safe bet to say the device is on the horizon.

Though its release isn’t likely to be imminent, there are already a handful of rumors flying around. Upgrades for the Galaxy Tab S8 will likely include a faster Snapdragon 888 chip and possibly software upgrades for better multitasking.

All signs point to Apple having the iPad Pro 2021 on store shelves by March, so the Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be facing stiff competition upon its launch. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, as well as a few things we want to see from the device.

If past releases are any indication then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 should be set for a late summer release.

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S6 launched in August, so we expect the Galaxy Tab S8 to break cover around the same time.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

When the tablet will be officially unveiled is less clear as Samsung hasn’t been super consistent with its Tab announcements. Past form would suggest it’ll almost certainly come in the summer, with somewhere in July or early August the most likely candidates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price

We likely won’t get a solid idea of how Samsung will price the Galaxy Tab S8 until much closer to launch, but there are some conclusions we can draw based on past pricing.

The Galaxy Tab S7 started at $649.99 / £619 / AU$1,149, whereas the more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus started at $849.99 / £799 / AU$1,549, so we could expect the Galaxy Tab S8 to be somewhere in the same ballpark.

The general trend for the Tab range has been for a price increase with each new generation, so we’d not be shocked if the Galaxy Tab S8 costs more than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs

A relatively unknown YouTube channel, The Galox , may have leaked the Galaxy Tab S8 specifications. However, we suggest taking a skeptical approach to this information, as it’s most certainly not guaranteed.

If these rumors are to be believed, it appears the Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and offer 8GB RAM in the standard model and 12GB RAM in the Plus variant.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The Galaxy Tab S7 was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus, and the new Snapdragon 888 offers a suitable upgrade and should boost the raw power of the Galaxy Tab S8.

Storage options will range from 128GB to 256GB to a fairly substantial 512GB at the top end.

According to Samsung’s own leak, spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S8 will feature a microSD card slot that supports cards of up to 1TB. The tablet will also feature a nano-SIM card slot, and support for 5G connectivity is a given.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 display

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review we were full of praise for the tablet’s beautiful 120Hz display, so we’re expecting the Galaxy Tab S8 will continue to impress.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

The Galox says that Galaxy Tab S8 will offer a 11-inch 120Hz LCD, while the Plus model will feature a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel.

The fingerprint sensor would also be identical to the Galaxy Tab S7; it would again be located in the top edge power button.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 battery and charging

Rumors, again coming by way of The Galox, suggest that the battery capacities of the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be unchanged from the Galaxy S7 range.

That would mean 8,000mAh for the Galaxy Tab S8 and 10,090mAh for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

In disappointing news, it’s also claimed that the tablet’s fast charging capabilities will be downgraded to 25W. We already saw the removal of 45W fast charging on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, so this certainly seems likely.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: what we want

By the time the Galaxy Tab S8 launches, the latest iPad will almost certainly be out. so Samsung will have to bring its A-game in order to continue competing with Apple’s juggernaut tablet.

Here’s what we think Samsung needs to do to stay in the race for tablet supremacy.

More ports: One of the biggest advantages of the Galaxy Tab compared to the iPad is that it’s much better suited as a laptop replacement. However, the lack of ports on the Galaxy Tab S7 hurt the versatility of the tablet with just a single USB-C port on offer. For the Galaxy Tab S8, we’d like to see at least one additional USB-C port, and we wouldn’t say no to the reintroduction of a headphone port either (though that seems pretty unlikely).

Standardized AMOLED: The AMOLED display on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is gorgeous, it’s one of the tablet’s key features. However, the standard Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an LCD screen instead. While it would likely raise the price of the range or at least the price of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, we’d like to see the AMOLED display offered on both models as standard.