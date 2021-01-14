Samsung Galaxy S21 official images just leaked right before launch

With just over a day until Samsung’s Galaxy S21 launch event, it looks like the company is fast running out of things to announce. Leaks keep coming, and the latest includes a series of marketing images showcasing some of the features we can expect.

These new images come from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, and while they don’t reveal anything we haven’t heard about it does mean a lot of what we already know is true.

The images in question offer standard flagship features like water and dust resistance, 5G, hi-resolution cameras (64MP in this instance), storage capacity up to 512GB, and so on. It also mentions the rumored dual-zoom system, supposedly exclusive to the S21 Ultra, which features two optical zoom lenses offering a respective 3x and 10x magnification.

Although, somewhat amusingly, the image features the standard Galaxy S21 instead. Considering it only has three camera lenses, there isn’t anywhere for those two zooming lenses to go.

While Quandt says Samsung only started bragging about the internal storage after removing the microSD card slot (again), that’s not completely true. The Galaxy S10 offered up to 1TB of storage if you had a 512GB model and a 512GB microSD card inside, and made no secret of that fact in its marketing.

If that wasn’t enough, Quandt also revealed new “custom colors” that the Galaxy S21 is going to be available in. Colors beyond the variations of black, white, and pink we’ve seen already.

"Custom Colors" for the Galaxy S21 series. pic.twitter.com/etynIOMIBOJanuary 12, 2021

As you can see in the images above, those colors are joined by brown and dark blue on the S21 Ultra, and solid red on the S21. What makes these new colors “custom” isn’t clear, and the numerous possibilities mean we can’t really speculate. That said, new colors are always beneficial, and as the Galaxy S20 FE showed more variety means there’s something to match everyone’s tastes.

The Galaxy S21’s Galaxy Unpacked launch event is set to kick off tomorrow (January 14), with the new phone range launching alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag key finder. The S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will include 6.2, 6.7, and 6.8-inch displays and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset in the U.S.

The S21 Ultra will feature QHD+ resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, while the other two will be limited to FHD+ and a static 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra is also set to come with support for the S-Pen, a first for a Galaxy S smartphone.