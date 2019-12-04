Samsung to battle AirPods Pro with noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds+ (report)

Samsung could soon be launching active noise-cancelling earbuds that would compete with Apple's AirPods Pro.

According to Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (as they'll presumably be called), will be launched around the same time as the upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphone.

A feature of the older IconX buds—onboard music storage—could also return, according to SamMobile, though otherwise the Buds+ will look the same as the current Galaxy Buds.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds, we liked their wireless charging capability, six hours of battery life, comfortable design, and good audio capabilities.

However, since their release last February, Apple released the AirPods Pro, which feature active noise cancellation, a game-changing feature, and propelled them to the top of our best wireless earbuds list.