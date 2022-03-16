Samsung Galaxy A33 rumored release date, price, specs and features

Samsung's Galaxy A lineup is about to welcome in new editions for a new year, and the rumored Samsung Galaxy A33 could be the most intriguing of the bunch. This phone would be one of Samsung's lower-priced Galaxy A midrange handsets, yet it could pack enough features to be a very compelling value.

That was certainly the case with the Galaxy A32, last year's Samsung release. That phone offered shoppers a low-cost 5G option. We're hoping to see the Galaxy A33 do the same, especially if it can undercut the price of rival budget phones like the iPhone SE 2022 and Google Pixel 5a.

We could find out very shortly if the Galaxy A33 deserves your attention. Here's what we know so far about Samsung's rumored budget offering.

Samsung will hold its Awesome Galaxy A event on March 17. That title confirms that Galaxy A phones are very much on the agenda, and the rumored Galaxy A33 could be one of the models to make its debut there.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy A33 is rumored to start at €379, which converts to roughly $417 in the U.S. Phone makers rarely do straight currency conversions, though, preferring to set prices for specific markets. That gives us hope that the U.S. price for the A33 will be close to the $279 Samsung charged for the Galaxy A32. Then again, a higher price could indicate a better set of features and specs.

Samsung Galaxy A33 design and display

Just like the leaked renders for the Galaxy A53 — another phone rumored to be debuting on March 17 — what we've seen so far from the Galaxy A33 rumor mill suggests a similar looking phone to its predecessor.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy A33 is tipped to have a 6.4-inch display, only it’ll supposedly ditch an LCD panel in favor of an OLED screen with a higher resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a 90Hz refresh rate. That’s a notable upgrade on the A32’s 90Hz 1600 x 720 display. The Galaxy A53 is expected to have an AMOLED screen, so Samsung could be bringing that feature to more phones in the Galaxy A lineup.

Samsung appears to be sticking with a tear-drop selfie camera notch for A33. That’s no bad thing as it was neatly integrated into the A32’s display, and one could argue it’s less intrusive than a punch-hole camera cutout.

On the back of the Galaxy A33 in renders posted by leaker Evan Blass, you see a quartet of rear cameras and one sensor in a module. That's a change from the A32, which embedded its camera into that device's plastic chassis.

Rumored colors for the Galaxy A33 include black, white, orange and light blue.

Samsung Galaxy A33 cameras

Rear cameras on the Galaxy A33 are tipped to be made up of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Sounds familiar? That's because the Galaxy A32 has the same camera specs.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The A32 delivers solid camera performance for its price, so we’ hope that continues with the Galaxy A33. Samsung's computational photography has also improved over the recent years, so we’re hoping to see that filter down from the Galaxy S-series phones into the A33.

The front-facing camera on the galaxy A33 is tipped to stick with a 13MP sensor. And video is likely to top out at 4K at 60 fps.

Samsung Galaxy A33 specs, battery life and charging

A recent specs leak for the Galaxy A33 claims that it will run on an Exynos 1280 chipset. That's the same silicon rumored to be powering the Galaxy A53. If true, expect a boost over the MediaTek Dimensity 720 found in the Galaxy A32. That’s good news as we found the A32’s performance to be a little lacking.

There's no word on A33 RAM or storage, but we'd not be surprised if it stuck with 4GB and 64GB of storage.

Rumors have the battery for the Galaxy A33 remaining at 5,000 mAh. That's another welcome development, as the Galaxy A32 lasted long enough to land on our best phone battery life list. Charging could be boosted to 25W, which would bring the Galaxy A33 in line with other Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 outlook

With the Galaxy A33, the big story will be how much Samsung charges for the new phone. One of the most appealing factors with the Galaxy A32 was how little it cost given its feature set. We'd like to see that continue, but if Samsung is bumping up the processor and opting for an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD one, we could see the price going up from last year's model.

Samsung will also have to distinguish who this phone is for, relative to its other Galaxy A handsets unveiled at the March 17 event. We expect the phone maker to spend some time at the event spelling out the differences between each new device.