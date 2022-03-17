Samsung Galaxy A event live blog — Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33 and more

Samsung has already told us what to expect at today's Awesome Galaxy A event — midrange phones and plenty of them. The mystery heading into this latest Samsung phone launch is exactly which devices we can expect to see from the phone maker.

We'll find out soon enough. Samsung latest virtual product launch begins at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/2 p.m. GMT. And you can stay right here for every detail on whatever it is Samsung announces.

The Galaxy A phones may not be as flashy as Samsung's Galaxy S flagships, but they pack in a lot of features at much lower prices. For that reason, some Galaxy A models actually outsell Samsung's flagships.

For that reason alone, it's worth paying attention to today's Galaxy A event. After all, these are the phones that could wind up in the hands of more consumers than the Galaxy S22 models Samsung introduced last month.

We've got instructions on how to catch a live stream of Samsung's Galaxy A event, though you could also watch the live stream below. We'll be updating this article with every announcement from Samsung as it happens.

So what will Samsung announce? The rumor mill has settled on two models, though it's possible we'll hear details about a third phone.

Galaxy A53: This phone would be a successor to the Galaxy A52 released last year, retaining that device's 6.5-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as its quadruple camera setup. We expect a bigger battery and a more powerful processor based on Galaxy A53 rumors.

Galaxy A33: Like the A53, this phone replaces a popular model that came out last year, the Galaxy A32. Expect little to change save for an improved chipset, though one rumor suggests the A33 may switch to an OLED panel.

Galaxy A73: The rumor mill isn't as convinced that this phone will debut today, but if it does, we're looking for a 6.7-inch screen and a camera array that includes a telephoto lens at a lower price than the Galaxy S22 lineup. Since that sounds a lot like the Galaxy S21 FE that just debuted, it's possible that the Galaxy A73 wouldn't ship in the U.S.