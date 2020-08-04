PS5 price just leaked — here's what you could be paying

Prices for the PS5 and its accessories seem to have been leaked by a French retailer, but be prepared to take them with a hefty pinch of salt.

Retail chain Carrefour posted and then quickly took down a suite of price listings for the PS5 and its peripherals, but not before BGR spotted them. The listings have the PS5 priced at €499 and the Digital Edition set to cost €399.

Taking into account how European prices already include VAT tax, those prices roughly convert to $587 and $469 respectively. Without tax, those prices would roughly — and we stress roughly — work out at $500 and $400, thus tracking with the rumored prices for the PS5 and its digital counterpart that we’ve seen so far.

But there’s a problem here: the listed prices could very well be placeholders. The clue is that all the peripherals are priced the same. The DualSense controller has a price of €49.90 as do the Pulse 3D headphones and the media controller.

Now unless there’s some quirk in Sony’s peripheral pricing, we very much doubt a pair of proprietary headphones will cost the same as a charging dock for the DualSense controller. As such, it would look like Sony has yet to tell retailers the price of the PS5 and its peripherals leaving them to take an educated guess.

From our perspective, €499 for the PS5, which converts to £450 in the U.K., seems to track with what we’d expect the PS5 to cost. Sony’s next-generation console is expected to be more expensive than the Xbox Series X — $500 compared to $400 according to some predictions — as the Japanese company will likely aim to make a profit from its hardware.

Microsoft, meanwhile, seems more focused on building out its Xbox ecosystem than making money on hardware sales. We’ve yet to hear any official pricing for the Xbox Series X either, though it will may undercut the PS5.

With both consoles due for a release over the holiday season, it shouldn’t be too long before Sony and Microsoft reveal prices for the PS5 and Xbox Seires X. It’s just a case of which one blinks first.