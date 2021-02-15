Presidents' Day deal drops Samsung 4K Chromebook to just $699

Presidents' Day is an excellent time for laptop deals and if you're looking for a Chromebook that packs more muscle power than the competition — Best Buy has a deal you can't miss.

Currently, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K Chromebook on sale for $699. That's $200 off and one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen for power users. It's also one of the best Presidents Day sales right now.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 2-in-one cuts no corners and offers excellent performance. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Yes, we know. That $699 price tag seems ridiculous for a Chromebook. However, the Galaxy Chromebook isn't your typical Celeron-powered Chromebook. This 2-in-1 packs a 13.3-inch 4K screen, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

More importantly, the laptop performs well. Really well. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we loved its extremely vibrant 4K display. This isn't too surprising, as Samsung screens tend to offer extremely-high color saturation. Meanwhile, its Core i5-10210U CPU and 8GB of RAM shredded through all of our tests. We were able to use split-screen mode with a 1080p YouTube video and a dozen Chrome tabs open with zero stutter. We even layered two more 1080p YouTube videos on top, and could hear each individual video play on top of the other without any lag.

Where it does fall short is battery life. We got 5 hours and 55 minutes on a single charge, which means you'll need to tote around its charger should you need to travel outside. Otherwise, this is a killer machine with killer looks.

