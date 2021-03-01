Oculus Quest 2 brings 'Hey Facebook' command as experimental feature

Oculus Quest 2 users can now navigate the VR device hands-free thanks to new voice commands. The optional upgrade lets you use the phrase "Hey Facebook" for hands-free control, whereas until now you had to double-press the Oculus controller button before giving a command.

As detailed in a blog post, users can enable the setting in the experimental features settings, making it easier to take screenshots, cast, or group up with friends. Facebook plans to roll out the feature gradually to all Quest 2 users, and later to all Quest devices.

Per Facebook's blog post, the new feature allows for a more seamless VR experience. For example, when playing Beat Saber, users can say "Hey Facebook, start casting" and gameplay will begin streaming to friends. Before, the game would need to be paused, breaking the experience.

Other commands include "Hey Facebook, take a screenshot," and "Hey Facebook, show me who's online."

For those concerned about privacy, Facebook says that voice commands do not work when the microphone is turned off or when the headset is asleep or powered off.

Users can also delete their voice-command activity, meaning that nosey family members won't be able to snoop on embarrassing searches.

In the past week, Facebook has been actively dropping new features for Quest 2 users. These include upgrades to the Guardian mode, which prevents people from walking into a wall and being able to mark out a chair or couch. Facebook also approved the virtual desktop streaming app, giving users increased functionality.

The virtual desktop app is particularly important, as it allows users to stream their PC-only VR games to their Oculus Quest 2 headset. It's also possible to browse the internet and watch movies on it — it essentially transplants the desktop experience to your face. The app isn't free, however: it will set users back $19.99.