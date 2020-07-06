Ninja Foodi for $129 is the best 4th of July sale you can still get

The Ninja Foodi is one of the best kitchen appliances you can own. It's essentially an Instant Pot and air fryer rolled into one. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, this Ninja Foodi deal puts $50 back in your pocket.

Currently, Amazon has the Ninja Foodi on sale for $129. That's $50 off and the cheapest Ninja Foodi deal we've seen since Cyber Monday (when it dropped to an all-time low $124).

Ninja Foodi: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi is the best multipurpose air fryer and pressure cooker you can buy. The 5-quart pot is capable of air frying, braising, slow cooking, and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance rarely sees price drops this steep, so snatch this Ninja Foodie deal while you can.View Deal

The Ninja Foodi is a 7-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker. That means you can use it to slow cook, sear, saute, and fry the perfect batch of French fries. As far as devices go, it's on our shortlist of best air fryers.

It's so versatile, that you can cook an entire chicken using the pressure-cooker mode, and then switch to the air fryer lid (the device comes with separate lids) and let the forced air envelop the chicken, crisping the outside of the skin while keeping the inside nice and moist.

Alternatively, you could make rice with vegetables on the bottom of the device on the pressure-cooking setting while putting a chicken breast on the upper rack for an entire meal before switching the lids and air-frying your dinner to completion. The possibilities are endless and although the device sounds like it's too good to be true, it truly is a must for any home cook.

