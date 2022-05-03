New Razer Blade 15 rocks world’s first 240Hz OLED display

The new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop features the world’s first OLED 240Hz display. This is noteworthy because OLED screens on laptops usually top out at 120Hz. The news is certainly exciting for gamers who want a display with both high contrast and high refresh rates. However, don’t expect this unique feature to come cheap.

The updated Razer Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch 1440p OLED display that’s capable of reaching up to 400 nits of brightness and covers the entire DCI-P3 color gamut, according to Razer. A 1ms response time should provide virtually input lag-free gaming.

This configuration also comes with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, an Intel Core i9-12800H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. An additional M.2 slot allows you to add more storage. In terms of ports, you’ll find a Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A and an HDMI port. There’s also an SD card reader.

But as noted up top, the 240Hz OLED display and beefy components come at a steep price. When it releases in the last quarter of 2022, this configuration of the Razer Blade 15 will cost a hefty $3,499. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced that we reviewed last year had a configuration that ran for $3,400, so the pricing of this new laptop isn’t unusual for the line, but it’s still decidedly expensive.

Price aside, the prospect of a gaming laptop that has a 240Hz refresh rate and an OLED screen is exciting since, in the past, you’d have to choose between one or the other. I’m not sure if we’ll see more laptops go down this route in the future, but if this sets a trend, those who can afford it will no doubt be pleased. We’re still far from the announced fall 2022 release date, but I for one can’t wait to get my hands on this version of the Razer Blade 15 to see if it provides an experience on par with the best gaming laptops.