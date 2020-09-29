Motorola Razr 5G release date revealed — and you can save up to $700

Motorola has announced that its second-generation Razr foldable will go on sale October 2. What's more, those buying the device unlocked can do so for a considerable discount at launch.

If you choose to purchase a new Razr without a service contract from Motorola, Amazon, Best Buy or B&H, you can save $200. That brings the price of the phone down to a very appealing $1,199.

The new Razr is also being sold through AT&T and T-Mobile, which are offering their own opportunities to save big on the device via bill credits, provided you're bringing your number to one of those networks, using an eligible upgrade or adding a line.

AT&T, for example, will slash away half of the price of the phone — bringing it down to $699 — if you're coming from another carrier. Existing customers can save $400 on a new Razr by adding a line, or $300 if they're upgrading via the network's NextUp upgrade program, where you're automatically moved along to a new device after paying off half the cost of your phone. The Liquid Mercury colorway will be exclusive to AT&T.

T-Mobile also has a similar half-off deal, albeit for customers activating a new line and trading in an eligible device. Alternatively, existing customers can save up to $400 with a trade-in alone.

The new, 5G-capable Razr is already $100 cheaper than the device its replacing, so adding these discounts to the mix definitely makes the device more attractive to buy. The new iteration has a smoother folding hinge, a more powerful Snapdragon 765G processor, a new 48MP camera system, a larger 2,800-mAh battery, more useful Quick View display and aforementioned 5G connectivity.