More affordable Polestar 2 could be a serious Tesla rival

Polestar has announced that it’s expanding the Polestar 2 electric car range to include a trio of new variants, the most significant of which is a cheaper two-wheel drive, single-motor model.

What was once a single Polestar 2 has become a range of three, offering single or dual motor powertrains and with the option of long or standard-range batteries. If you’re looking for a cheap way to get a well-equipped electric car, then the front-wheel-drive model with the standard battery pack is the one to go for. It starts at £39,900; U.S. pricing has yet to be revealed but that’s around $54,000.

By introducing a single-motor model, the Polestar 2 can be offered at a cheaper price without compromising on its fit and finish. You will still get a clean, seemingly Scandinavian-inspired electric car with a digital dashboard and an expansive touchscreen center console.

“2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. “We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

The Polestar 2 has received acclaim for its strong interior build quality, clean looks and impressive EV performance. While other established car makers move towards electrification, Polestar appears to be more of a rival for fellow EV trailblazer Tesla.

Arguably the Polestar 2 is a rival to both the Tesla Model S and the cheaper Model 3. Just bear in mind the Model S beats the Polestar 2 on range, but the latter is a good bit cheaper than the car cooked up by Elon Musk’s company.

Back to the entry-level Polestar 2 and that single-motor, standard-range model offers a 64kWh battery that’s good for 224 horsepower and a range of 420 kilometers or 260 miles.

If you want to pay more, then the long-range, single-motor model comes with a 78kWh battery that delivers 231hp and a max range of 540 kilometers, or 335 miles. It’s the car for people who want the best EV range at the lower-end of premium EV.

Those who want performance and decent range can opt for a dual-motor, long-range battery model that offers 408hp and a range of 480 kilometers or 298 miles.

Given we’re tech fans here at Tom’s Guide, it’s worth noting that the Polestar 2 comes with a suite of options, notably the Plus Pack, which provides a Harman Kardon audio system, fully-electric heated seats and a full-length panoramic glass roof, as well as a few other extras. A Pilot Pack brings in things like Pixel LED headlights and driver assistant features, such as all-round parking sensors.

But as mentioned, even if you don’t go for these options, you’ll still get a car that looks reasonably distinct for other EVs. And it’s not stingy on standard features. Expect these new Polestar 2 models to hit U.S. and U.K. roads towards the end of 2021.