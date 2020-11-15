Monster Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just revealed full specs — here's what you get

The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family have leaked, and it’s immediately clear that Samsung's new flagships are going to be very special indeed.

The giant leak comes via Android Police, which confirmed the specifications via multiple sources. The site has also seen official press renders, but declined to publish them in order to protect said sources’ anonymity.

To cut to the chase, here’s a features table outlining what you can expect on each:

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications Specifications Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120Hz adaptive Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Rear Camera Ultra wide: 12MP Main: 12MP Telephoto: 64MP Ultra wide: 12MP Main: 12MP Telephoto: 64MP Ultra wide: 12MP Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor 3X Optical: 10MP 10X Optical: 10MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet Phantom Black and Phantom Silver Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh

First of all, the rumors were true: the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first non-Note branded handset to support the S Pen. As predicted, “support” is the key word here, as the stylus won’t come bundled — instead it’s an optional accessory that will be held in place by first-party cases, rather than docking inside the handset as it would on the Note.

It’s immediately clear that Samsung is going all out to make the S21 Ultra variant the most desirable handset on the market. Optional S Pen aside, the Ultra’s camera is leagues ahead of the regular S21 and S21 Plus, with two 10-megapixel optical zoom sensors (3x and 10x) supporting the main 108-megapixel camera. The Ultra also has an adaptive LTPO display, supporting refresh rates of 1-120Hz — handy for switching between low-power situations (e.g: notifications on an always-on display) and high-power ones (e.g: 120fps gaming).

All three versions of the handset will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 chipset depending on region. And if you’re in an Exynos region and worried about relative performance, don’t be: Android Police’s sources say it could be “on par or better than the Snapdragon 875” as well as being more energy efficient than past efforts.

But there’s no doubt that the regular S21 and S21 Plus are considerably less desirable than the Ultra overall. While all three support 120Hz refresh rates, both the non-Ultra models drop from WQHD+ to FHD+ resolution, and the triple camera array on both — an ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor, a main 12-megapixel snapper and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens — pale in comparison to what the S21 Ultra seems to be offering. Additionally, although the S21 Plus enjoys a 300mAh boost on the previous generation, the 4,000mAh and 4,800mAh cells are still a way behind the Ultra’s 5,000mAh capacity.

Although Android Police declined to publish the leaked press renders, it did confirm that the earlier CAD renders are pretty much spot on, and the camera bump will indeed be part of the frame. Said frame and camera bump will come in different colors depending on the shade you opt for, with copper on the "Phantom Violet" and "Phantom Pink" variants, for example.

There’s one more interesting detail from the report: Samsung SmartThings tags will apparently be supported by the S21 Plus and Ultra models, thanks to the two handsets’ usage of Ultra Wide Band (UWB). This will give Samsung a head start on Apple’s long-rumored AirTags, with both products rumored to offer a Tile-like experience of tracking missing possessions.

We’ve already heard that the Samsung Galaxy S21 family will be coming earlier than usual, with a January release date rumored. Even better, Samsung is also apparently pondering a price cut “to be more competitive and match the recession and global pandemic we are in.” While no specifics are provided, if Samsung can get the pricing right, it may have a huge hit on its hands.