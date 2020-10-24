Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs and renders just leaked

Samsung’s 2020 flagships may have all come out, but it’s never too early to start thinking of next year. And renders of a third Samsung Galaxy S21 model have just appeared, giving us a sense of what the Plus-sized version of the phone will look like.

Rumors point to Samsung taking a page out of the Galaxy S20 playbook and releasing three models — a standard version along with Plus and Ultra variations. We’ve already seen Galaxy S21 renders along with a look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra . Now it’s the Galaxy S21 Plus’ turn.

A series of renders presented via MySmartPrice show off CAD drawings reportedly of the new phone that match early rumors about Samsung’s future lineup. The drawing themselves are early renders, so there’s not many telling details here, but we do get a sense of what could be coming from Samsung early next year.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

It's easy to see from the renders alone both the "Blade Bezel" previously teased via patent by way of LetsGoDigital. These represent extremely thin and flat edges for the phone's display. There's also the camera array at the top left corner on the back of the device device. It's blended down into the actual phone itself, which makes for quite the striking image. It also matches early renders by digital artist Snoreyn that appeared earlier.

The renders depict a phone with a 6.7-inch display, the same as the OLED panel on the Galaxy S20. Yet, the report claims the S21 will be slightly shorter, wider, and thicker than the current model. The bezels should be ultra-thin, and it looks like the edges won’t be as curved as we’ve seen in the past.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Other specs expected for the Galaxy S21 Plus include a Snapdragon 875 system on chip powered by a 4,600 mAh battery. In its report on the leaked renders, PhoneArena.com claimed the Galaxy S21 Plus would offer up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

There's still no concrete release date for the phone just yet, though some people are expecting the Galaxy S21 to arrive earlier than usual, as Samsung looks to capitalize on the iPhone 12’s late debut. Expect more leaks about all the Galaxy S21 models throughout the end of the year.