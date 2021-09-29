Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream will be a replay of May's Europa League final. Villarreal lifted the trophy on that day, winning a lengthy penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a tough loss for Manchester United to take, and the side will be eager for some revenge.

Manchester United vs Villarreal channel, start time The Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream takes place today (Wednesday, September 29).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will also be looking to bounce back following a devastating last-minute defeat to Young Boys in their first CL group match.

The Red Devils took the lead against Young Boys, but a mistake from Jesse Lingard led to a stoppage-time winner. They'll be desperate to put that behind them with an emphatic victory here in front of a sold-out home crowd, and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be key to achieving that.

Ronaldo's return to United has certainly lived up to the hype. Not only did he score against Young Boys but he's also netted three times in three games in the Premier League so far. The Portuguese icon always manages to perform on the biggest stages and games don't get much bigger than Champions League nights at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will need all the attacking prowess they can muster as they'll be weakened at the back. Defensive stalwart Harry Maguire has been ruled out with a calf injury, and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also miss the game, after picking up a red card against Young Boys. In better news, left-back Luke Shaw is expected to play, despite missing training on Tuesday.

Villarreal started their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Atalanta, but they're facing injury issues of their own.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin is suspended after picking up a red card against Atalanta, and striker Gerard Moreno won't feature due to injury. Despite these absences, the side will likely be confident they can pick up a result, as they're currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Manchester United need a result here, but Villarreal will be a tough opposition to overcome. Find out how the match plays out by watching a Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD/BT Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.