Man United vs. Chelsea live stream: Where to watch Premier League matches

Man United vs. Chelsea start time and channels Man United vs. Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday (Oct. 24). U.S. viewers can tune in on NBC or Telemundo. (The latter channel has the Spanish language broadcast.) In the UK, Sky Sports has the coverage.

The Man United vs Chelsea live stream sees both off to shaky starts to the Premier League season — Man United had trouble racking up early wins, while Chelsea keeps letting in goals. The two sides face off this Saturday in an early season showdown where both sides are looking to get back in the Premier League race.

Chelsea are higher up in the table, but they've only won one match of their last four. More worrying to the Blues is the fact that they've let in three goals in their last match against Southampton. Meanwhile, the Red Devils seem back on track after a win against Newcastle and a Champions League victory away at Paris-Saint Germain.

The Man United vs. Chelsea match is usually a hard-fought rivalry, with neither side eager to lose out to the other one. If you'd like to catch this weekend's resumption of hostilities, a Man United vs. Chelsea live stream is easy enough to find — and if it's not, we can show you how a VPN can let you watch the match from anywhere in the world.

How can I use a VPN to watch Man United vs. Chelsea?

While the Man United vs. Chelsea match airs on free TV in the U.S., you may not be in a place where a live stream of the match is readily available. If that's the case, try a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, gaining access to live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

Tune into NBC to watch the Man United vs. Chelsea match on Saturday. All NBC sports broadcasts stream on the NBC Sports website as well as the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS), though you'll need to sign in with a cable or satellite TV provider to enjoy those streaming options.

You can also sign up for a streaming TV service that includes NBC in its channels. One of the better options is Fubo.TV, a $60 monthly service that features 100-plus channels including NBC.

Fubo.TV: In addition to a hundred channels, Fubo.TV also includes a cloud DVR feature, in which you can record programs like Man United vs. Chelsea to watch later.View Deal

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will cover the Man United vs. Chelsea match, with the pre-match festivities starting at 5 p.m. BST in advance of the 5:30 p.m. kick-off. To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

All Premier League coverage, including Man United vs. Chelsea, is available on DAZN in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man United vs. Chelsea live streams in other regions

Here's where the Man United vs. Chelsea match is airing in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil Germany: Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2

Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2 Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV App Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK

Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: Rush

For more Man United vs. Chelsea live streams, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.