Lyon vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Where to watch Champions League semifinals

Lyon vs. Bayern live stream start time, channels Lyon vs. Bayern starts at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT tomorrow (Wednesday, August 19). US viewers can watch the match on the CBS All Access streaming service. BT Sport has the coverage in the UK.

The Lyon vs. Bayern Munich live stream tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 18) is not what we expected. Yes, while Bayern's arrival in the semifinals was to be expected, I'll need to see some evidence if you want to say you knew Olympique Lyonnais was going to dispatch Man City.

So, can Lyon's 3-5-2 format continue to thrive and break expectations? Or will Bayern make this another "You 8-2 see it" event, as they defeated Barcelona by that same score. That's what we're tuning in to find out.

As you might have guessed, the biggest cause for concern on Bayern is that they may have already peaked with that dazzling affair where they scored 8 on Messi's squad. That being said, Thomas Muller and David Alaba know the pressure on their backs, and the expectations that come when you play a team that won in a surprising upset.

If the Lyon side can remove Boateng and Alaba from their positions, they could open up the field to success. Here's everything you need to know to watch a Lyon vs Bayern live stream online:

How can I use a VPN to watch Lyon vs. Bayern Munich?

The Lyon vs. Bayern Munich match will be streaming around the world, but if you happen to be living someplace where it's not easily accessible, a virtual private network, or VPN, can bail you out. Using a VPN, you can disguise your location, making it appear that you're surfing the web from elsewhere. That removes any geolocks on Champions League broadcasts.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lyon vs. Bayern live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access is the home of Champions League coverage in the U.S., so if you want to watch the match, you'll need to subscribe to the $5.99 a month streaming service. CBS All Access is separate from cable TV service, so cord cutters are able to sign up without also having to pay for cable.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.View Deal

For the Spanish-language live stream of Man City vs. Lyon, turn to Univision USA, which will be carrying the game. Univision also happens to be a part of FuboTV's streaming service so subscribing to Fubo.TV means you'll be able to watch Lyon vs Bayern from anywhere. It will also air on TUDN USA, TUDN.com and Univision Now channels, all in the Fubo TV standard package.

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Lyon vs Bayern match to watch later.View Deal

Lyon vs. Bayern live stream in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling the Lyon vs. Bayern match when it kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, though coverage starts an hour earlier. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Lyon vs. Bayern live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers looking for a Lyon vs. Bayern live stream should turn to DAZN, which broadcasts the Champions League in that country. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Champions League tournament on August 23.

Lyon vs. Bayern live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Lyon vs. Bayern in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Sport Austria 1, SRF zwei

Sky Sport Austria 1, SRF zwei Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil, TNT Go

Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil, TNT Go France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct Germany: SRF zwei, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN

SRF zwei, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra

BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

5Sport, 5Sport 4K Italy: RSI La 2, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

RSI La 2, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.