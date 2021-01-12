Live
Nvidia GeForce RTX Game On live blog: The latest mobile RTX 30 news from CES 2021
Nvidia is tipped to reveal a new generation of GeForce laptop graphics cards
Computing is a big part of CES 2021, especially when it comes to the best gaming laptops, so it’s no surprise that Nvidia is set to reveal its next generation of laptop-grade graphics cards today.
While Nvidia hasn't said this directly, its “GeForce RTX: Game On” virtual event at CES pretty much hints that we’ll see what’s next for the GeForce 3000-series GPUs. And as we’ve not seen laptop variants, they are very much on the cards….no pun intended.
How to watch Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On event
As the coronavirus pandemic is still raging, CES 2021 is essentially a virtual event, so the GeForce RTX: Game On showcase will be livestreamed. It kicks off today (January 12) at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. U.K. time.
You can watch it on Twitch or YouTube, the latter of which is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.
We’re expecting the event to be all about the laptop versions of the latest GeForce RTX 3000-series range. So we’d not be surprised to see laptops from the likes of Asus, Acer, Razer, and MSI come sporting mobile versions of the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, as well as a new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU designed for mainstream gaming laptops.
Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On live blog
What do you want to see from the Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On event? Let us know in the comments or tweet us @tomsguide.
We're expecting to see a whole load of gaming laptops come with whatever Nvidia is cooking up for its mobile GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs. Gaming laptops from the likes of Asus, MSI, Acer, Razer, and Gigabyte are all sure to come with upgraded Nvidia graphics.
So we're a handful of hours away from the GeForce RTX: Game On event's start, but Nvidia's Twitter account is already posting that we can expect to see some game footage, likely of popular and upcoming games running on its new laptop graphics.
Tune in tomorrow for an Outriders reveal during GeForce RTX: Game On special event 👀Learn more 👉 https://t.co/2QOyz5c0kQ pic.twitter.com/EVAnONSkcXJanuary 11, 2021
