Nvidia GeForce RTX Game On live blog: The latest mobile RTX 30 news from CES 2021

Computing is a big part of CES 2021, especially when it comes to the best gaming laptops, so it’s no surprise that Nvidia is set to reveal its next generation of laptop-grade graphics cards today.

While Nvidia hasn't said this directly, its “GeForce RTX: Game On” virtual event at CES pretty much hints that we’ll see what’s next for the GeForce 3000-series GPUs. And as we’ve not seen laptop variants, they are very much on the cards….no pun intended.

How to watch Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On event

As the coronavirus pandemic is still raging, CES 2021 is essentially a virtual event, so the GeForce RTX: Game On showcase will be livestreamed. It kicks off today (January 12) at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. U.K. time.

You can watch it on Twitch or YouTube, the latter of which is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

We’re expecting the event to be all about the laptop versions of the latest GeForce RTX 3000-series range. So we’d not be surprised to see laptops from the likes of Asus, Acer, Razer, and MSI come sporting mobile versions of the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, as well as a new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU designed for mainstream gaming laptops.

Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On live blog