Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Watch this Champions League showdown online now

Your Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream should be live because the game is on right now. Yes, if Liverpool has any hope of defending its UEFA Champions League title, it will have to overcome a 1-0 deficit at home in the second leg of its Champions League knockout match against Atletico Madrid. But Atletico is a defensively-minded team that's tough to score off, so the Reds have their work cut out for them.

That's what's at stake headed into the second leg of the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match Wednesday (March 11). With a berth in the quarterfinals awaiting the winner, the match figures to be a high-intensity affair.

As a reminder, Champions League knockout games are two-leg affairs, in which the team with the best aggregate score over two matches moves on. If the two teams are level on goals, the first tiebreaker is away goals, so Atletico Madrid would have quite an edge should they score an early goal at Anfield.

You won't want to miss a moment of the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live stream. And you won't have to if you know your options to catch a live stream of this Champions League match-up.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid start time, channels The Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid began at 8 p.m. GMT on Wednesday (March 11). That's 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT in the U.S.

TNT broadcasts the game in the U.S. BT Sport carriers Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK. Canadian viewers can watch Champions League matches on DAZN while Australian soccer fans can tune into Optus Sport.

How can I use a virtual private network to live stream Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid?

If you're traveling when the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live stream gets underway, you can still live stream this Champions League showdown. Just grab a virtual private network, or VPN, which lets you disguise your location when you surf the web. That way, you can access the same streaming services you regularly enjoy, without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

How can I live stream Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid from anywhere in the world?

With TNT carrying the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match in the U.S., TNT's website will live stream the match at 1 p.m. EDT. If you're on the go, you can download the TNT app (Android, iOS) to watch the match from your phone. You will need to be a cable subscriber to take advantage of these options, as TNT requires you to sign in with your cable login credentials.

In the U.K., BT Sport 2 airs Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid. (The PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund match airs at the same time on BT Sport 3.) UK viewers can live stream the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match on BTSport.com or via the BT Sport app (Android, iOS). A monthly pass to BT Sport costs £25.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match without cable?

The B/R Live website lets you watch Champions League matches like Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid without a cable subscription. Instead, you can pay to watch individual matches or sign up for monthly or annual passes to view all sorts of live sporting events. There's also a B/R Live app (Android, iOS) for watching matches from your smartphone or tablet.

A Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live stream costs $2.99 on B/R Live. You can pay $9.99 for a monthly pass that includes other Champions League coverage while $79.99 gets you a year of access.

If you'd like to live stream Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, but also want access to additional networks, you can try other streaming services that include TNT in their package of channels. Here are your best bets.

