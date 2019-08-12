'iPhone 11 Pro' May Be Apple's Ultimate Smartphone

Apple has been using the iPad Pro moniker for years to draw a clear distinction between its standard iPad models and the higher-end Pro version. And it might do the same with the iPhone 11.

Serial leaker CoinX published to Twitter on Saturday (Aug. 10) that Apple is planning an iPhone Pro brand for this year's smartphone lineup. The person didn't identify sources for the information, but has been right in the past with Apple's branding plans. Last year, CoinX correctly predicted Apple was planning to name the 2018 iPhone slate the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Rumors have been swirling about Apple's iPhone plans for several months. Currently, it's believed that Apple will release three new models this year to replace last year's versions. CoinX didn't say where the Pro version might land in that lineup, but it's likely that it would be the model that many assumed would be the iPhone 11 Max.

What might the iPhone 11 Pro do? One rumored feature coming to the iPhone is Apple Pencil support, so that could be one way to differentiate the iPhone 11 Pro from the other new iPhones.

The top-end iPhone 11 Pro should also include three cameras on the back. According to an earlier report in Bloomberg, the device would capture a "larger field of view and enable a wider range of zoom." Plus, you would be able to repair photos or videos and fit in subjects that were cut off in the initial shot.

The successor to the iPhone XR may wind up being called the iPhone 11R. But that leaves the regular iPhone 11. Will Apple just name it that or go a different direction?Ultimately, Apple needs to do something with its branding.

For years, the company's iPhone branding made some sense. The iPhone 7 followed the iPhone 6, for instance. But in 2017, Apple unveiled the iPhone X, an homage to the tenth-anniversary iPhone. Last year, the company went with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in addition to the iPhone XR.

Most reports have simply called this year's iPhones the iPhone 11 lineup. But if CoinX is correct, Apple might opt for something else entirely.

Regardless, we won't need to wait too long to see what Apple has planned. The company is expected to unveil the new iPhones in early September, complete with a more powerful A13 Bionic processor. The iPhones will then hit store shelves soon after.

Until then, expect the rumors to keep flying — and speculation about Apple's branding plans to follow suit. Use our frequently updated iPhone 11 hub page to keep up on all of the news, rumors and leaks prior to launch.