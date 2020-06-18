iPadOS 14 release date, rumors, supported devices and beta

iPadOS 14 is almost here, or at least we expect to see it very soon. We're nearly a year out of the debut of iPadOS (which is quietly referred to as iPadOS 13 in the Settings), which makes the iPad experience distinct from the iOS you see on Apple's iPhones.

So, how will iPadOS 14 shake things up? We've found a few rumors that show how the update will continue to break new ground for the iPad in 2020.

Check out our iPad Pro (2020) review

The best tablets you can buy now

If this is a slight year for iPadOS improvements, and it's a lot like iOS 14, it merely falls into historical precedent for iOS. In years past, iPads would get big updates every other year, with those off-years providing merely minor tweaks. Here's everything we know about iPadOS 14 so far.

iPadOS 14 will probably see its full release in fall 2020, likely around September, when Apple tends to release major updates alongside its new hardware. This will likely follow a long string of beta releases, which we'll get to soon.

We should get our first official look at iPadOS 14 on June 22 at the WWDC 2020 keynote. Apple typically announces the next major versions of each of its operating systems at this event, giving developers some advance time to get their apps ready for any changes.

iPadOS 14 supported devices

Looking at the list of iPadOS 13 supported devices, it's hard to think of which are likely to get removed from Apple's support for iPadOS 14. While we wouldn't be surprised to see all of these devices retain support — Apple's kept supporting all of the same devices on multiple OS for a while — some stick out.

Specifically, the iPad mini 4 (from 2015) and iPad Air 2 (2014) seem so old that it would not be surprising to see them lose support soon. That being said, none of the rumored features appear to have a serious potential power need, so the older hardware should still be fast enough.

Here is the list of iPadOS 13 supported devices:

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2018)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPadOS 14 beta info

Typically, Apple will make the beta versions of its new operating systems available for developers (or anyone willing to pay the $100 price of developer program admission) on the same day as its WWDC keynote. This version is the least stable of them all, and should only be installed by people willing to risk it all — and who have already backed up their data.

Then, in about a month's time (mid July 2020) a public beta testing process is likely to deliver the preview version of iPadOS 14 to more adventurous types. Throughout the summer, Apple will release updates for each beta version, and bloggers will try and read between the lines of code in the updates to see what's going to be announced in the fall.

iPadOS 14 features

iPadOS will likely benefit to the many updates coming to iOS 14 across the board, but here are some features that should help iPadOS 14 continue to feel like a different platform.

The Apple Pencil, for example, will become a lot more versatile in iPadOS 14. 9to5Mac reports that early iOS 14 code shows that Apple's working on a trick to let you write text directly into web pages — effectively introducing handwriting recognition. Writing-to-text translation is long overdue for the iPad, and MacRumors reports that the technology may be more widespread throughout the iPad's apps.

MacRumors also points out a new drawing feature for the Pencil dubbed "Magic Fill," where you draw a shape and the operating system will let you easily fill it in with a color. It's kinda like the paint bucket in Photoshop, but we could see it helping folks draw cleaner objects as well. This rumor is instantaneously believable because Apple loves to use the word Magic (see Magic Keyboard).

Oh, and while I'd never tell anyone to bet money on a patent coming to life, Apple's been granted a patent that could expand the iPad's keyboard ... to make it exist on your table. It sounds so wild that we're curious to see how it would work. Can't be worse than the butterfly keyboard, right?

iPadOS 14 rumors based on iOS 14

Expect iPadOS 14 to build off of the work Apple did with widgets in the Today View in iPadOS 13. Now that you can bring smaller versions of apps to your home screen, it only makes sense that fuller Widgets that you place alongside home screen app buttons.

The biggest rumored iOS 14 change that could also arrive in iPadOS 14 is the ability to set third party apps as default apps. First reported by Bloomberg, this feature that Android users have had since practically forever means you could tell the iPad to open links in Chrome, or compose emails in Outlook, rather than have Apple's own apps be the only option.

iPadOS could also get the iOS 14 'Clips' feature that's rumored to make it so you don't always need to download an app. Not to be confused with the Clips app for creating content, Clips would allow you to use a specific app feature without downloading the full app. This could be huge for two crowds: folks trying to save local space on their iPad and those trying to not burn through their monthly cellular data allotments.