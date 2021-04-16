iPad Pro 2021 tipped to launch with Apple Pencil 3 — what you need to know

The iPad Pro 2021 is coming and an Apple Pencil 3rd generation model may be joining it. That's the latest buzz spilling out of a new leak that points to the Spring Loaded Apple event on April 20 as a likely place for both to debut.

The leak comes courtesy of Weibo user UnclePan, which posted a photo of a leaked AirPods 3 design (which looks a lot like the AirPods Pro) — and in that caption referred to an Apple Pencil 3 coming soon. Not only does this user reportedly have a good record of leaks, but this does back up recent reports.

Last month, a new-look Apple Pencil, with a glossy (not matte) barrel leaked, and it had a detachable tip, that looked much larger than the tips of the current Apple Pencils.

New Apple Pencil pic.twitter.com/CWGQrkU2YnMarch 3, 2021 See more

As for what new features an Apple Pencil 3 would offer, rumors date back to 2020, when haptic feedback and a Touch Bar-like display were revealed in patents. Other patents suggested Apple was investigating functional tip modules, for new sensors.

Examples could include a light sensor system built into the tip of the Apple Pencil, that could recognize the color of an object, so you could use that color in an app. Which sounds like the future to us.

As it stands right now, Apple still sells the original Apple Pencil, which is supported by the iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini, as well as the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is for the iPad Pro. Apple needs both because the 2nd Gen charges via magnetically attaching itself to the iPad Pro's side, and the other iPads don't have such a surface for charging the Apple Pencils.

While a new Apple Pencil 3 made for the iPad Pro makes a lot of sense, it's hard to say that the leaked photo shows us the iPad Pro's next stylus. That's because that image doesn't show a flat surface, and leaving that out would create a problem for how the Apple Pencil charges. Of course, the leaked image could be of the Apple Pencil 3 sitting on its flat side.

That seems more likely, as the leaked photo doesn't show a detachable bottom, where the first Apple Pencil hides its Lightning connector for charging.