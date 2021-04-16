Apple Fitness Plus just got three big upgrades to take on Peloton

Apple Fitness Plus is getting three new features to make its workouts more inclusive for the people fitness apps tend to forget about.

The upgrade will roll out on Monday (April 19) and will add specific workouts for pregnancy and older adults. It'll also include a bunch of new workouts for beginners — which Apple says are designed to help users build confidence in their abilities, regardless of their current fitness level.

Workouts for pregnancy includes 10 different options focussing on strength, core, and ‘mindful cooldown’. Each is 10 minutes long, and has been designed to accommodate users of varying fitness levels at any stage of their pregnancy. They can be done on their own, or as part of Fitness Plus’ weekly studio workout sessions.

Workouts for older adults are designed to help users stay active, no matter their age. Here, the focus is on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. Again those are 10 minutes long, and can be done solo or with other Fitness workouts.

Beginners will be getting access to more Yoga, Strength, and HIIT workouts. The emphasis is on people who are getting started, just getting back into exercise after a break, or generally consider themselves a beginner in all things fitness. All are designed to be low-impact and easy to follow, so everyone can feel comfortable getting some basic exercise in.

On top of this, Apple Fitness is also getting a bunch of smaller updates everyone can enjoy. That includes new Yoga and HIIT trainers, and a new ‘Time to Walk’ episode starring Jane Fonda. Fonda’s episode ties into Earth Day (April 22) and will focus on the actress standing up to her own fears, and taking action in the fight against climate change.

An Apple Fitness Plus subscription is $10 a month , or $80 for the year, and can be shared between six different family members. You can also get three months free if you purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, or save money when you bundle it with other Apple services as part of the Apple One Premier Plan .