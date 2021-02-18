Hurry! This Dyson vacuum cleaner is 55% off right now

If you're on the lookout for a decent deal to score one of the best vacuum cleaners available right now, then you're in luck, because we've found the perfect one for you.

Today only, Best Buy has the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum on sale for $279. That's a whole 55% off its original price of $499, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales. And with Best Buy's express delivery service, you'll be able to get your hands on your brand-new Dyson vacuum cleaner in less than a week!

Dyson Ball Animal: was $499 now $279 @ Best Buy

This upright corded vacuum cleaner is considered one of the best on the market. Remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors with this vacuum engineered for tough tasks. The HEPA filtration system captures allergens and bacteria, while the wand and hose enable cleaning in all the hard-to-reach spots.

For years now, Dyson has been considered one of the best brands to produce vacuum cleaners, rivalling brands like Miele and Kenmore.

The Dyson Ball Animal is an upright bagless vacuum cleaner that is bound to transform your cleaning routine. With its incredibly powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology, this Dyson vacuum will help you clean more efficiently, allowing you to get rid of microscopic dirt and allergens on your surfaces. Its cleaner head also automatically adjusts to the type of carpeting as well as hard flooring. Speaking of carpets, Dyson Ball Animal features short and stiff bristles that deliver a deeper clean while removing the dust and dirt in the most thorough way.

The Dyson Animal Ball is very intuitive in use. The vacuum itself rides on a large ball that is installed for more seamless manoeuvring. And with its instant-release wand, you will be able to reach high-reach spots effortlessly.

One of the most impressive features of this flagship vacuum cleaner is definitely its washable HEPA filter that captures allergens and bacteria. It is recommended to wash your filter every three months for lasting effect.

Perhaps the most annoying part of vacuum cleaning is taking all the dirt and dust out of the bag (which sometimes requires you to touch it yourself, yikes). Luckily, with the Dyson Animal Ball vacuum you'll never have to. This device features a bagless design with a no-touch technology. Simply push a button to release the contents to the bin.

All-in-all, this Dyson vacuum delivers great performance and is a great bargain now that is reduced for more than half off its original price.