Hurry! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still on sale for just $999

Good news for ThinkPad fans. Lenovo is extending its ThinkPad sale through February 23. That means you can still get our favorite business laptop on sale at a killer price.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon code "THINK". That's $1,150 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the 7th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "THINK" to drop its price to $999. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10th-gen CPU): was $2,279 now $1,367 @ Lenovo

If you need more power, Lenovo has its ThinkPad X1 Carbon with an current-gen Intel i5-10210U processor on sale for $1,367.40 via coupon code "THINKPRESIDENT". The RAM is also upgradeable on this machine, should you want to increase it in the future. View Deal

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can get. In their Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, our sister site LaptopMag gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating for its lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life.

They tested the 1080p and 4K display options and found them both to be bright, vivid and detailed. You'll also be pleased to know that the 7th-gen model has improved quad speakers that pump out loud, punchy audio.

These discounts have been extended through February 23.