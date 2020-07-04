Hurry! 4th of July sale takes 20% off top-rated Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Nothing says Independence Day like a few scoops of ice cream, but if you don't want to stand in line at a crowded ice cream shop this summer — Wayfair has just the device you need.

For a limited time, you can get the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker on sale for $79.96. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this top-rated machine. By comparison, Home Depot and Lowe's are selling it for $99, whereas as Amazon no longer has stock. It's one of the best 4th of July sales you'll see today.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker makes up to 2 quarts of ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in as little as 25 minutes. It stores a double insulated freezer bowl and a built-in mixing paddle that does all of the work for you. It also has a cord compartment for easy storage.

In addition to the rave user reviews it's received at Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's, it's also been named one of the best ice cream machines by Good Housekeeping for making it easy to make your own velvety ice cream from home.