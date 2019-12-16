HP's excellent Spectre x360 13t is now $300 off

Holiday laptop deals are slashing hundreds of dollars off some of the industry's best laptops. And for a limited time, you can buy our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for a few Benjamins below its normal price.

Currently, you can get the HP Spectre X360 13t for $799.99 direct from HP. This 2-in-1 laptop normally costs $1,099.99 so the deal saves you $300. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this specific model, which makes it one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

This HP Spectre x360 13t features a 13.3-inch, 1080p touch display, a 3.70 GHz Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

What's more, it comes with a stylus pen so you can easily sketch drawings or create charts with precision.

HP Spectre x360 13t Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a 3.70 GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For a limited time, get if for $300 off. View Deal

In our sister site Laptop Mag's HP Spectre x360 review, they loved its stunning, ultraportable design, epic battery life, and bright, vivid display. They even awarded it an Editor's Choice award.

With a gorgeous design, epic 13-hour plus battery life, and fast performance, HP's Spectre x360 is a nearly perfect 2-in-1 laptop.

Between its faceted corners and chamfered edges, the HP Spectre x360 looks like it was crafted by a master jeweler. As a 2-in-1 laptop, the Spectre x360's flexible hinges let you position the laptop into tent, studio or tablet modes.

At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and 2.7 pounds, the HP Spectre x360 is lighter but a bit thicker than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds) and the Lenovo Yoga C930 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

So if you want a versatile work or school laptop that can double as a tablet, the HP Spectre x360 is a great choice.