HP Elite Folio brings 5G to 2-in-1 Surface Pro rival

HP's Elite Folio lineup looks to equip pro users with a slim portable notebook that lets them tackle any job no matter where they are. And the latest version introduced today (Jan. 10) at CES 2021 looks to keep those users connected with the fastest possible speeds.

The latest HP Elite Folio runs on a Gen 2 Snapdragon 8cx processing platform. That chipset comes equipped with 5G, keeping the 13.5-inch laptop always connected and capable of accessing fast 5G networks wherever available.

It's no surprise HP is release a business laptop featuring the Snapdragon 8cx Gen2. When Qualcomm introduced the new chipset last September, HP was among the laptop makers pledging to come out with a 5G capable laptop using the new Snapdragon.

Here's a closer look at the HP Elite Folio, including when you can get your hands on this business laptop.

HP Elite Folio price and availability

HP Elite Folio specs Display: 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280)

Processor: 3.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: Up to 512GB SSD

Dimensions: 11.8 x 9 x 0.62 inches

Weight: 2.85 pounds

Ports: 2x USB-C , 3.5mm audio jack (mic combo), Nano SIM

Webcam: 720p

Battery: TBA

The HP Elite Folio may be making its debut at CES this year, but the laptop won't officially arrive until February. HP says it will announce a price closer to the Elite Folio's launch date.

For context on a potential price range, the Lenovo Flex 5G is a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Elite Folio, and it's powered by the first generation of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx processor. That notebook costs $1,499.

HP Elite Folio performance

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 powering the HP Elite Folio is the big talking point with this 2-in-1 laptop. When Qualcomm unveiled the processor last fall, the chip maker promised an 18% increase in total system performance over Intel's 10th Gen Core i5 processor.

(Image credit: HP)

HP says its using a fanless design for the Elite Folio, meaning quiet operation so you're not distracted by your laptop kicking into overdrive as you focus on the task at hand. In addition to 5G connectivity, the HP Elite Folio supports Wi-Fi 6, the latest standard for faster, more efficient wireless performance.

The laptop will run on Windows 10 Pro.

HP Elite Folio design and display

The HP Elite Folio uses a 2-in-1 design that lets you shift between a laptop and tablet depending on the task at hand. To help with tablet mode, you'll have an HP Elite Slim Active Pen for taking notes, marking up documents and sketching out designs. The pen fits into a built-in storage slot above the keyboard, where it can charge when it's not in use.

(Image credit: HP)

At 11.8 x 9 x 0.62 inches and a weight starting at 2.85 pounds, the HP Elite Folio figures to be easy to tote around. HP says it's using 90% recycled magnesium by weight in the laptop's enclosure while the speakers use ocean-bound plastics.

(Image credit: HP)

The laptop's 13.5-inch screen offers a 1920 x 1280 resolution, and it supports 10-point multi-touch while also resisting smudges from fingerprints. An optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel keeps prying eyes from seeing what you're working on, while the HD webcam features a built-in privacy shutter.

HP Elite Folio battery life

(Image credit: HP)

HP is promising long battery life for the Elite Folio, with the laptop capable of 24.5 hours of video playback for videos stored on the machine. Support for HP Fast Charge means the HP Elite Folio should be able to charge up to 90% in 90 minutes.

HP Elite Folio outlook

The HP Elite Folio promises to be a compelling choice for mobile workers who need an always-connected computer that can go a long time without needing a recharge. Finding out just how much the HP Elite Folio costs will determine just how compelling this 2-in-1 laptop truly is.