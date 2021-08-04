How to watch Verzuz: The LOX vs Dipset replay

New York was definitely in the building for the Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset live stream. Yes, the iconic rap groups took to the stage at MSG for what may have been the biggest Verzuz ever. They even had a live audience, weird for a Verzuz, right?

Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset start time Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset started at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT today (Tuesday, August 3). You can watch it on demand via Fite.

Watching the opening rounds for ourselves, we have the questions. One: Where was Cam'Ron and why was he late? Two: Why is Dipset rapping over their own vocals? It almost seems like Lox has this one locked already.

We didn't really get answers to those questions, but for those looking to watch what they missed? Download the Fite app, as that's the only place to watch the VOD of this Verzuz.

This live event almost seems like the furthest thing from a Verzuz event, which sprung out of the socially distanced requirements of the pandemic. But we're not complaining.

So, if you couldn't get a ticket at a decent price (the cheapest on Ticketmaster are currently $206 a pop), or watch live online, we've got all the info you need.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

How to watch Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset on Fite

The only place to watch the replay of Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset (for now) is Fite. Available on most platforms, the Fite network streams all kinds of events.

How to watch Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset on Instagram

Now that the event is over, this instructions no longer work. For the next live Verzuz, they will:

If you're OK watching on a phone or laptop, go ahead and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

There's typically a short wait from the 9:30 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset on Triller

Triller streamed Verzuz: The Lox vs Dipset in HD, on both iOS and Android, but (as noted above), Fite is the only place that has this Verzuz.