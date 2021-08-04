Team USA vs. Serbia women's volleyball live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and more

The Team USA vs. Serbia volleyball live stream is going to be another interesting test for the American side. They're facing what should be a high amount of adversity in the moment, but still winning like nothing is the matter.

Team USA vs Serbia start time and channels Time: Team USA vs Serbia is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. ET (Aug. 6) / 9 p.m. PT (Aug. 5).

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com, and later on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

Down both setter Jordyn Poulter and star hitter Jordan Thompson, the United States women's volleyball team basically squished the Dominican Republic team in Wednesday's Tokyo Olympics game. And no signs suggest either will be back for this semi-final game against Serbia.

Sure, Thompson posted on Instagram that she's "So thankful to be back in a jersey cheering my team on," but we're seeing zero signs that she'll be cleared to join them on the court. But will they need her, or Poulter?

In that win, Andrea Drews proved to be the superstar that Team USA needs. She scored 21 points on 36 attempts, including 10 that came in the game-ending final set. Oh, and Drews didn't just lead the team to victory, the Americans dominated the Dominican Republic team in straight sets.

"Straight sets?" The Serbian team is likely hearing that and chuckling, as the silver medalists from Rio's games took down Italy in straight sets in their own matchup.

The Team USA Women's Volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the world, but the team has yet to win gold in volleyball at the Olympics. So, hopes are higher than the net.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay. Your login from the latter will help you watch the games live.

How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch Team USA vs. Serbia with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia live in the US

This one's going to be easy to watch live, at least for those out west. The Team USA vs Serbia live stream airs at 12 a.m. ET Friday, August 6 (which is still Thursday night for most folks).

Next, find your streaming/cable login, because NBCOlympics.com — the only place to watch this match live — requires one. NBC will join the game already in progress, no rebroadcast time is announced yet.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

NBCSN is part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia live in the UK

To watch every event live, you'll want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics volleyball games (including Team USA vs. Serbia) will likely be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia live in Canada

It looks like the Team USA vs. Serbia game is mostly likely on Sportsnet's SN or SN1 channels. That's because their midnight block of programming is described as "Scheduled events include - Table Tennis & Volleyball"

It could also be on TSN — either TSN2, TSN4 or TSN5 , that is — as there's olympic coverage during those hours as well.

CBC is also sharing coverage of the Olympics, so you may need to channel surf if you can't find it. TLN is also showing off some of the Olympic Games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs. Serbia live stream for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. It should start at 2 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.