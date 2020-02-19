Nevada Democratic debate start time, channel, free live streams and how to watch now

It's time to figure out how you're going to watch the Democratic debate in Nevada, because we're all kind of curious how former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will actually do on stage. Yes, the billionaire's flooded the airwaves with ads, but how does he do in real time verbal sparring?

Bloomberg's addition could go one of two ways. Will the rest of the pack pile on Mike for coming in late — letting front-runner Vermont senator Bernie Sanders go another show without taking much hits? Or will everyone take it easy on Bloomberg, with the hope of getting to raid his war chest with the hope he drops out? The show starts now.

We're still in the shadow of this weekend's Nevada caucus (Feb. 22), and South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg will want to make a strong showing tonight so he doesn't lose his early state momentum — and push back against some of the conventional wisdom that he'd perform well early and then fizzle out. Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden both also need to find a wind to fill their sails.

Meanwhile, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar's still got the co-endorsement of the New York Times editorial board, while billionaire Tom Steyer flailed out of the polling, and won't make an appearance at tonight's debate. Here's everything you need to watch tonight's Democratic debate online.

Nevada Democratic debate start time, channel

The Nevada debate began at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific) at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. The main broadcast network is NBC. The debate is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How you can watch Nevada's Democratic debate from anywhere

If you're already paying for a live streaming service, you don't need to stop using it because it doesn't work in the country you've travelled to. A VPN (a virtual private network) can help you connect through a U.S. server, as if you were back at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How can I watch the Democratic debate online?

The Nevada Democratic debate is co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent. That means in addition to NBC and MSNBC, you can live stream the Democratic debate on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and NBC News Mobile App and thenevadaindependent.com.

Looking for the debate in Spanish? The Noticias Telemundo mobile app and the Noticias Telemundo Facebook will offer this debate en Español.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $55 monthly package includes NBC and MSNBC in its live streaming service. A cloud DVR lets you record and watch things later.View Deal

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Mike Bloomberg (former New York mayor)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN mayor)

Amy Klobuchar (MN senator)

Bernie Sanders (VT senator)

Elizabeth Warren (MA senator)

Wondering where Andrew Yang's gone? After he ended his campaign, CNN announced he's joined the network as a commentator.