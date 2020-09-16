Hogwarts Legacy release date, trailer and more on the Harry Potter RPG

Hogwarts Legacy is the name of the oft-rumored Harry Potter RPG that's finally been confirmed at the Sony PS5 Showcase event. We even know when it's coming out, and when it takes place (and, of course, that it's coming to the PS5).

The game, which takes place in the older days of Hogwarts, looks to give you the full new student treatment, with a trip to the sorting hat, classes and much more. There even seem to be masked baddies.

Here's everything we know about the Harry Potter RPG, including release date window and its trailer.

The trailer at the Sony PS5 event confirmed what was already reported by Bloomberg: Hogwarts Legacy will come out in 2021 (Bloomberg specified as late 2021). The game was expected to make its public debut in summer 2020 at E3, but that event was cancelled.

It's finally official: Hogwarts Legacy, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ezXDQUvR0HSeptember 16, 2020

In that Bloomberg story, Jason Schreier confirmed the Harry Potter RPG's existence with two people currently working on the game — which is being developed by Avalanche Software, a Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment-owned studio.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

While the Hogwarts Legacy trailer does not confirm if the game is a PS5 exclusive, it does show off how you'll be engaging with all of the magical beasts you can point a wand at, take classes, cast spells and engage in your own drama with other students. It even appears that there's a masked student up to no good, or it could be a mean-spirited clique.

Live the unwritten in #HogwartsLegacy. pic.twitter.com/t4bAzEOOAwSeptember 16, 2020

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

We didn't see any gameplay today, but we have some details from the original rumors of the Harry Potter game. These may have changed, as they date back to 2018, when (since-taken-down) video of a very early version of the game was posted to Reddit. According to Variety, the clip included a character creation scene, and visuals of your young wizard exploring Hogwarts' Great Hall.

There was also standard RPG fare, including creating potions and casting spells. Players can also choose their alignment — good or evil — which likely affects your abilities or list of available spells.

Back when that footage spilled out onto the internet, BBC writer Lizo Mzimba said that the game was going to be called "Harry Potter" Magic Awakened," and that "Harry Potter: Magic Forever" was also considered.

Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/bgXliE0HmeOctober 2, 2018

Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, Xbox Series X

The Bloomberg report claimed that the Harry Potter game is being developed for multiple platforms, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It sounds like other consoles (such as the current generation PS4 and Xbox One) or the PC are the other possible places where Mr. Potter's broomstick may land.

Hogwarts Legacy controversy

According to the Bloomberg report that confirmed the Harry Potter RPG's existence, there is some discomfort within the studio over the public stances taken by Potter author J.K. Rowling. The writer's gotten in hot water for a lot of her online comments regarding transgender men and women, including last December when she voiced support for Maya Forstater, a tax specialist who was fired for transphobic language.

If you haven't seen them for yourself on Twitter, Rowling's comments have infuriated many in the transgender community. These statements have led Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to publicly explain they disagree with the author.

According to Schreier, "The situation made some members of the team uncomfortable and sparked private discussions among staff over the pandemic water cooler, the workplace communication app Slack."

This could, the article notes, dampen the potential success of the game, as fans have voiced an intent to no longer support all things Harry Potter or anything connected to Rowling. The Bloomberg article notes that Rowling has "very little direct involvement" with the game.