Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

Get ready to see athletes flight high in the gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live stream at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA's Sunisa Lee, the new all-around champ, will attempt to win another gold in her best event, the uneven bars. Her teammate, Jade Carey, will compete in the vault uneven bars.

Women's gymnastics event finals date and time Women's vault and uneven bars finals stream live starting @ 4:45 a.m. ET, rebroadcast @ 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 1

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock or on tape delay on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere

It's still undetermined if Simone Biles will be joining them. She qualified for both the vault and uneven bars finals, but has since withdrawn from the team and all-around finals. Team USA Gymnastics cited mental health in their announcement.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being,” the statement said. “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

If Biles withdraws from the vault finals, it's possible MyKayla Skinner could take her place. The top eight qualifiers move on to finals and Skinner placed fourth. However, only two gymnasts per country are allowed to compete and she scored behind both Biles and Carey.

Here's everything you need to watch Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live stream:

Not sure which VPN is right for you? You can use a VPN service.

How to watch the Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live in the U.S.

The women's gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals begin streaming live Sunday, August 1 at 4:45 a.m. ET, with a rebroadcast at 9 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch gymnastics live, you'll can get access at NBCOlympics.com with a cable login or on Peacock. Otherwise, delayed primetime coverage is airing on NBC.

How to watch Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live in the UK

The likely place to watch the Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live is the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

The women's vault and uneven bars finals will start at 9:45 a.m. BST on Sunday, August 1.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

It may also be on the BBC iPlayer, which has generally been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the event.

How to watch the Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live in Canada

Sportsnet, TLN, TSN and CBC are all streaming various Olympics events online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package. Sportsnet costs $19.99 a month, while streaming-only TSN costs $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

The women's gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals may be part of CBC's early morning coverage, starting at 6 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Olympics Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars finals live on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. It should start at around 6:45 p.m. AEST.

Gymnastics women's vault and uneven bars competitors

The top eight gymnasts from the qualifying round move on to the finals. However, each country may only send two athletes.

The current qualifying competitors in the vault finals are:

Simone Biles (USA) Jade Carey (USA) Rebecca Andrade (BRA) Seojeong Yeo (KOR) Shallon Olsen (CAN) Liliia Akhaimova (ROC) Alexa Moreno (MEX) Angelina Melnikova (ROC)

The current qualifying competitors in the uneven bar finals are:

Nina Derwael (BEL) Sunisa Lee (USA) Anastasiia Iliankova (ROC) Angelina Melnikova (ROC) Yufei Lu (CHN) Elisabeth Seitz (GER) Yilin Fan (CHN) Simone Biles (USA)