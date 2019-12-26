Forget Galaxy S11: Samsung's next flagship could be the Galaxy S20

We're only months away from the expected February reveal of the Galaxy S11, Samsung's highly anticipated flagship phone for 2020. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, the next Galaxy phone could skip Samsung's traditional annual naming convention and be called the Galaxy S20.

This comes from notable mobile leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, who simply tweeted the name "Galaxy S20" followed by "Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning."

This type of name change isn't unprecedented in the smartphone world -- Samsung jumped to the Galaxy Note 7 after the Note 5 (though we all know how that turned out). Apple also famously never released an "iPhone 9" series, jumping straight to the iPhone X in 2018 after 2017's iPhone 8 debut.

However, going from a Galaxy S10 to Galaxy S20 would be a big leap, at least in name. This could be simply to align with the year 2020, as Ice Universe suggests, or it could suggest that the S20 is that significant of an upgrade over Samsung's 2019 flagship.

Whether it's called the S11 or S20, Samsung's next flagship is expected to pack the powerful, 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 processor, a battery as big as 5,000mAh, and potentially a massive 108MP camera, among other major new features.

We'll know for sure what the Galaxy S11 -- or Galaxy S20 -- offers when it releases early next year, with current signs pointing to a possible February 18 reveal. Until then, keep it locked here for all of the latest Galaxy S11 rumors.